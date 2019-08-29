

Dwayne Haskins hands off to Craig Reynolds during last week's preseason game. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (1-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., FedEx Field.

TV: NBC 4, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM.

Line: Ravens by 5.

The Redskins’ final preseason game is here, and with it, the first start for Dwayne Haskins. The rookie quarterback will open the regular season as the backup to veteran Case Keenum, but he’ll have a chance to show the home fans what they can look forward to — later this season or perhaps next year — as he continues to adjust to life in the NFL.

“He’s a young player, obviously, just learning the system for the first time,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said of Haskins on Sunday, when he named Keenum the starter for Week 1 at Philadelphia. “As far as Dwayne is concerned, you just have got to continue to work and get these reps — mental reps, physical reps and just continue to build on his performance day after day.”

Keenum won’t play on Thursday night. Haskins, meantime, has completed 22 of 41 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this preseason. He’s also taken five sacks and lost a fumble. Haskins has spread the ball around over the past three weeks, but one of his favorite targets has been Robert Davis. The third-year pro is one of 11 wide receivers on the roster competing for six or seven spots, and Thursday’s game represents an opportunity for him, Darvin Kidsy and undrafted rookie Steven Sims Jr., among others, to make a good final impression on the coaching staff.

The game will mark a homecoming for a pair of Ravens quarterbacks. Former Redskin Robert Griffin III, the projected backup to starter Lamar Jackson, broke a bone in his right hand at the start of training camp, but is expected to be healthy in time for the regular season. Rookie Trace McSorley, who starred at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn and then at Penn State, is fighting to make the Ravens’ roster as a third quarterback. The sixth-round draft pick threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles last week, and should see a lot of action against his childhood team. Haskins and McSorley faced each other last September, when Haskins led Ohio State to a 27-26 comeback win over the Nittany Lions.

It doesn’t mean much, but the Ravens are riding an impressive winning streak in games that don’t count. Baltimore has won 16 consecutive preseason games dating back to 2015, the longest such streak in the NFL in at least 25 years, according to Elias.

“I don’t know how significant it is,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said after last week’s win. “I think it’s significant in a sense that I think our coaches do a great job of coaching in training camp. We develop players really well.”

Pregame reading:

Dwayne Haskins isn’t ready to start, but coaches are happy where he’s at

“It’s a learning curve for any quarterback,” Redskins quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay said of Haskins. “He’s doing a good job. He wants to learn. He’s eager to get better, and that’s all I can ask for.” (Read more)

Montez Sweat has big-time talent. His Redskins teammates are teaching him the little things.

The lessons for the rookie edge rusher include not to apologize for making a good play, such as when Sweat beat left tackle Donald Penn at a recent practice. “He was like, ‘My bad, pimp, my bad,’" Penn said. “I was like: ‘Don’t apologize! That’s a great [expletive] move you did. Keep that up. That’s going to help us.’ ” (Read more)

Jay Gruden noncommittal on whether Josh Doctson will make final roster

The wide receiver and 2016 first-round pick, a disappointment over his first three seasons in Washington, won’t play against the Ravens. There’s a chance he won’t play for the burgundy and gold ever again. (Read more)

Josh Norman says Redskins defense is ‘much closer than we ever have been before’

NFL teams thought Donald Penn was retired. Now he’s planning to start for the Redskins.

Derrius Guice shows the Redskins what they missed last year without him

Mike Thomas, former Redskins running back and 1975 NFL rookie of the year, dies at 66