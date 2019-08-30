

Carli Lloyd, who scored her 115th international goal, goes after the ball with Portugal's Ana Borges in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Bands of minivans from up and down the Northeast Corridor streamed into South Philadelphia on Thursday, carrying fans sporting U.S. women’s soccer jerseys, red-white-and-blue scarves and the pink hair of hero Megan Rapinoe.

By the time everyone settled into Lincoln Financial Field to salute the World Cup champions for their 4-0 victory over Portugal, they had set an attendance record for a women’s friendly: 49,504, demolishing the previous mark set four years ago in Pittsburgh by more than 5,000.

The U.S. players are bona fide rock stars, and at the start of a holiday weekend less than two months removed from lifting the gold trophy in France, they brought out the crowd to a major football venue.

On the second stop of a five-game victory tour celebrating their fourth world title, the Americans rewarded the family-oriented crowd with a 15th consecutive victory, their longest streak in 23 years.

“Just to see the growth has been amazing, even in just my [5½-year] tenure to see the fans and the popularity of this team,” Coach Jill Ellis said. "It speaks volume about our sport. The World Cup was such a world-showcased event that people get on board.

“This is an exciting team, great personalities. Ultimately, what does a fan want? Entertainment, and that’s what they get with this group.”

Captain Carli Lloyd, who kicked field goals at Eagles’ training camp last week, saluted the NFL team in the 52nd minute by flapping her arms after scoring her 115th international goal. Tobin Heath and Morgan Brian scored early in the match and Allie Long added one late.

The top-ranked Americans have won all eight meetings with No. 30 Portugal, which has never qualified for the World Cup.

The teams will next head to Minnesota for a second meeting, Tuesday in St. Paul. The tour will conclude in October with matches against South Korea in Charlotte and Chicago, Ellis’s last acts before yielding to a new or interim coach for two friendlies in November.

Thursday’s gathering was the first since two notable off-field events unfolded: Kate Markgraf, a former World Cup defender, was named the first women’s team general manager and mediation talks between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the players suing over gender discrimination abruptly collapsed.

Markgraf’s first major task is overseeing the coaching search. Barring a legal settlement, the USSF and players will go to court in May.

The friction between management and employees continues, and so too does the on-field success, which the players have used as an argument for better pay.

A few “Equal pay!” chants broke out, but for the most part, it was a lighthearted evening.

“We want to continue to pave the way and continue to make things better for the next generation,” Lloyd said. “Hopefully, we can sit down with [the federation] again and figure things out, because we need to be able to work together and need this to be a win-win for both parties.”

Regular starters Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Kelley O’Hara were sidelined with injuries, and with another game less than a week away, Ellis fielded a mixed lineup and made all six permissible substitutions by early in the second half.

Midfielder Julie Ertz played in the same home venue as her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. With the U.S. team using the Eagles’ locker room, Julie took Zach’s space, only with her name plate instead of his.

Zach Ertz, who attended a portion of the World Cup, missed Thursday’s match because of the preseason finale against the New York Jets.

The soccer team made quick work of the visitors, scoring twice shortly after kickoff. Christen Press crossed to Heath for an easy putaway in the fourth minute and served a corner kick to Brian for a five-yard header in the 18th.

In the second half, Lloyd half-volleyed from close range and Long scored on a brave header. She, too, flapped her arms like an Eagles fan, though she is a Long Islander.

“When I stepped on the field, I just kind of felt it would be fitting to do it,” said Lloyd, who is from Delran, N.J., a Philadelphia suburb. “I am not sure why Allie did it. I don’t think she is an Eagles fan. I am going to have to talk to her about keeping that to my celebration.”

Notes: A proposed friendly at Audi Field on Nov. 7 will not happen, a USSF spokesman said. The sides have a signed contract, but the visit has been tentatively deferred to early 2020 for a single match or a multi-team tournament format, such as Olympic qualifying.

The venues and opponents for the two November friendlies will be announced in the coming weeks. …

Ali Krieger, a veteran defender from Dumfries, Va., was not with the team because of a family matter. She will also miss Tuesday’s game. … Washington Spirit attacker Mallory Pugh, slowed by a hip flexor for several weeks, entered in the second half.