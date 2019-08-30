

Chris Durkin, from the Richmond area, signed a homegrown contract with United when he was 16. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

While D.C. United on Friday continued pursuing Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad for long-term purposes, the organization granted homegrown midfielder Chris Durkin’s request to play overseas right away by loaning him to Sint-Truiden in Belgium’s top division.

The deal will run through May, when the Belgian club will have the option to buy him for a transfer fee that people close to United say is $2.25 million. D.C. would also retain a 20 percent stake, meaning it would collect an additional payment should Sint-Truiden sell him in the future.

Durkin, 19, was scheduled to arrive in Belgium on Friday.

He nearing the end of his fourth MLS season, the last two as an outright first-team player. He made 23 appearances last season (16 starts) and, amid U.S. under-20 national team assignments and a recent ankle injury this year, played in just 13 matches (seven starts, one goal).

Over the past two months, Durkin had started once and made two appearances.

With Russell Canouse and Junior Moreno ahead of him on the defensive midfield depth chart and veteran Felipe Martins arriving this month, Durkin’s outlook had dimmed for minutes down the stretch this year and perhaps next season.

[Its season slipping away, D.C. United clears the air with closed-door meeting]

Clubs overseas have expressed periodic interest in Durkin, but United was reluctant to sell or loan him last winter. His value figured to rise at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May-June, but he did not excel during the U.S. team’s run to the quarterfinals and interest waned.

Besides loaning Durkin, United extended and reworked his contract by a year through 2022, in case he returns. He is making $104,000 this season, according to the MLS Players’ Association.

Durkin is from Glen Allen, Va., a Richmond suburb.

Sint-Truiden is not among the top clubs in Belgium: no league championships, one second-place finish (1965-66) and no Belgian Cup titles. The Canaries finished seventh in the 16-team league in 2018-19 and are 12th this season with a 1-3-1 record.

However, such clubs typically attempt to develop young players and sell them to bigger teams for profit.

It’s unclear how Durkin fits into their immediate plans.

Meantime, people close to the organization said United officials remain optimistic about signing Asad, a 25-year-old attacker who posted nine goals and eight assists last season before his loan from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield expired. He is now a free agent. Because United made an effort to retain him last winter, D.C. owns his MLS rights.

The league’s roster deadline is Friday night, but United’s interests in him are for next season. Hence, Asad would sign a pre-contract for 2020. He would not officially join the team until this winter.

D.C. does not have the roster and salary-cap space to add him to the roster right away. Even if it did, Asad is not in top fitness and form after playing in just one competitive match since leaving United last winter.

Fading from the playoff hunt, D.C. (10-10-9, 39 points) has five games remaining and cannot afford to field players who are not in prime shape.

For the purpose of getting him up to speed this fall, the team had floated the idea of placing him with second-division Loudoun United. It’s unclear whether that is a plausible scenario.

Per team policy, no one associated with the organization wanted to comment on the Asad situation.

