

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers could bolster a streaming kicker approach. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Kickers don’t get much love in fantasy football circles, so there aren’t a lot of preseason pixels devoted to the position. The easiest way to select one for your team is to consult our next-level player rankings and projections, look for the best available kicker and be done with it. (See the bottom of this post for our top 14 kickers.)

Or you could try something different, maximizing your scoring by selecting a different kicker nearly every week.

Similar to the streaming defenses strategy, the idea is to pick up a new kicker each week from a team that is expected to score an above-average number of points. Over the last three seasons, teams that scored 22 or more points in a game averaged 2.2 field goal attempts per contest. Teams scoring 21 or fewer points averaged just 1.7 field goal attempts a game. That might not seem like a sizable difference, but it could result in 20 more fantasy points over the course of a season, which is also the projected difference between the fifth and 12th kickers in our rankings.

[Next-level fantasy football rankings and projections]

One player to consider early in the 2019 season is Jason Myers of the Seattle Seahawks. The 2018 Pro Bowler was 33 for 36 on field goal attempts last year, including 6 for 7 from 50 yards or more, with another 30 extra points made. Plus, Seattle should be favored in eight games this season, including Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals, a week when many fantasy football leagues have their championship game. So Myers could be in and out of your lineup if you follow a streaming approach.

Dan Bailey and Chris Boswell could also work out well. Bailey, who is not yet guaranteed to be Minnesota’s kicker, hit 21 of 28 field goals in his first year with the Vikings in 2018 and was almost perfect on extra-point attempts (30 for 31). Boswell’s stock slipped after converting just 13 of 20 field goal attempts for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, but before that he was 85 for 95 over his first three years in the NFL.

Chris Boswell is 5/5 this preseason. 3/3 on the XPs. For those who didn't follow along last year, that's nice to see. He (or whoever kicks the FGs) will be important once the real thing starts. #Steelers — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) August 26, 2019

After removing the 13 kickers who are mostly likely to be drafted in 12-team leagues, here is an ideal projected streaming kicker approach, based on the weekly NFL schedule.

Fantasy football regular season

Week 1: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Gano, though, has missed the preseason with a leg injury and might not be healthy for the start of the season.)

Week 3: Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5: Ryan Succop (Tennessee Titans) vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 6: Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: Steven Hauschka (Buffalo Bills) vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: Eddy Pineiro (Chicago Bears) vs. Detroit Lions

Week 11: Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Denver Broncos

Week 12: Eddy Pineiro (Chicago Bears) vs. New York Giants

Week 13: Graham Gano (Carolina Panthers) vs. Washington Redskins

Week 14: Greg Joseph (Cleveland Browns) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Assuming, of course, that Joseph has the job in Cleveland.)

[Fantasy Football beginner’s guide: The best draft picks for Rounds 1-3]

Fantasy football playoffs

Week 15: Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) vs. San Francisco 49ers

If you’d rather use a more conventional strategy, here are quick kicker rankings. The full printable Top 200 is available here.

1. Greg Zuerlein (Rams)

2. Justin Tucker (Ravens)

3. Harrison Butker (Chiefs)

4. Wil Lutz (Saints)

5. Stephen Gostkowski (Patriots)

6. Ka’imi Fairbairn (Texans)

7. Jake Elliott (Eagles)

8. Mason Crosby (Packers)

9. Michael Badgley (Chargers)

10. Brett Maher (Cowboys)

11. Matt Prater (Lions)

12. Robbie Gould (49ers)

13. Adam Vinatieri (Colts)

14. Jason Myers (Seahawks)

Read more from The Post:

This is what the perfect fantasy football draft looks like

The lazy person’s guide to fantasy football drafts

The 50 best fantasy football keepers for 2019

Five fantasy football players to upgrade based on the NFL preseason (and one to downgrade)

Who to draft first? Start with Saquon Barkley.

Who should I take with the No. 4 fantasy football pick? Not Ezekiel Elliott.

How to win your fantasy football draft using the Zero RB strategy

Five rookies ready to make an impact in fantasy football

The top 2019 fantasy football sleepers to draft late

The riskiest fantasy draft picks by round

Three high-volume running backs you can grab after Round 1

Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts mean big risk for fantasy football owners

Four players going higher than they should be in fantasy football drafts

Six players shooting up draft boards

Five fantasy football draft picks helped by a soft early schedule

The top fantasy football quarterbacks to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football running backs to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football wide receivers to draft in 2019

The top fantasy football tight ends to draft in 2019

Use these fantasy football draft tiers so you’re not stuck on the clock