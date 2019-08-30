

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday he expects running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss multiple regular season games as the 24-year-old continues his contract holdout.

“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular season games,” Jones said after Dallas’s final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate, with him holding out and not having any training camp, that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”

“He can’t and won’t miss them all,” Jones added later. “We need Zeke. We’re a better team with Zeke, but we need to be able to win when we need to without players because of injuries, suspension or in this case, holdout. But as I’ve said, this is a marathon.”

Elliott has stayed away from training camp and all of the Cowboys’ preseason games while demanding a long-term contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid rusher. But Jones and the Cowboys hold most of the cards in this dispute. Elliott is in the fourth season of his rookie contract, which will pay him nearly $4 million this season. The Cowboys can extend the contract another season for an additional $9.1 million, then franchise tag Elliott the season after that.

All of that, plus Jones’s willingness to slow-play contract negotiations, have rankled Elliott. The Cowboys reportedly offered a contract extension that would have made Elliott the league’s second-highest paid running back behind the Rams’ Todd Gurley II, but that offer was rejected.

On Friday, in an appearance on Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan, Jones said players like Elliott “enter a different world when you don’t honor your agreements.” And he asked how the team could be assured that Elliott won’t demand a new contract next year at this time.

Zeke great for you...15years 20years from now you are going to thank yourself... being 100% committed to something and not getting that same commitment back will break you down! Stand your ground.. I wish I would have done a lot of things different https://t.co/aDBW5lZVVk — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 30, 2019

Jones also hopes to negotiate contract extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. He said he does not have a deadline for completing any of three deals.

Meanwhile, Dallas has gone 2-2 in the preseason while trotting out a number of backs who could step in for Elliott. The Cowboys will open the season at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 8, with Tony Pollard the most likely Week 1 starter.

Elliott is already facing a $1.5 million fine for missing training camp, according to ESPN. The Cowboys could also try to reclaim a prorated portion of his signing bonus worth more than $1 million. He’d face daily fines in the tens of thousands of dollars for skipping work once the regular season begins, and for each missed game, he’d be out a $226,000 game check.

Jones is wagering the start of the regular season will increase his bargaining leverage with Elliott, who has led the NFL in rushing two of his first three seasons. (He missed six games in 2017 after a suspension for a personal conduct violation.)

But that strategy burned Jones once before. Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, missed the first two games of the 1993 season during a contract dispute. Dallas lost both games and Jones signed Smith to a four-year, $13.6 million contract that made him the league’s highest-paid rusher. The Cowboys went 12-2 the rest of the season and won the Super Bowl. (Jones said Friday that the two situations were not analogous.)

“If he doesn’t [hold out for an extension] now, when the league is talking about devaluing the running back position, and he’s proven he can carry the ball 350-plus times on a consistent basis, there aren’t many backs in the National Football League that can do that,” Smith told 105.3 The Fan before the game against Tampa Bay. “We have one on our team and there’s another one up in New York [Saquon Barkley] and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone else. When you have those caliber of backs on your squad, they’re unique individuals. … He deserves to be paid like that.”

That doesn’t seem to have moved Jones much, though. He said he has not has any direct contact with Elliott during the holdout. And some of his quips about the situation — after Pollard rushed for a touchdown in a preseason game, Jones joked to reporters, “Zeke who?” — have offended Elliott and his agent.

Jones insisted the comment was in jest and has repeated how critical Elliott is to Dallas’s offense. With him in the backfield, many league analysts have projected the Cowboys as a playoff contender.

“Zeke knows full well how valuable he is to our team,” Jones said. “But he also knows, because there’s been a lot of games when he didn’t play, that he wants us to win if he’s not playing. And we’ve got to be ready to win if he’s not playing.”

