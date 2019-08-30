

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims (89), left, is on the bubble to make the 53-man roster. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Undrafted rookie Steven Sims put it simply when he called Thursday’s preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens “my Super Bowl.” That’s what the game was for a number of Redskins trying to make a closing impression and state their case for one of the few final spots on the roster, with Saturday’s cutdown from 90 to 53 players looming.

Sims is right in the thick of the wide receiver battle, which might be the most difficult position to predict on the team. Coaches have been happy with Sims and the other young wideouts, including rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon, and Robert Davis and Cam Sims. The depth of the group has prompted speculation that Washington could cut former first-round pick Josh Doctson, although at this point it seems more likely Doctson will either make the team or be traded.

[The Redskins’ toughest roster decision might come at wide receiver]

But there is intrigue at other positions as well, including a deep and talented defensive backfield and a linebacker group dealing with injuries.

And, of course, the holdout of star left tackle Trent Williams makes things even trickier. Some in the Redskins’ building are hopeful Williams will return next week ahead of the Sept. 8 season opener at the Philadelphia Eagles, while other believe he’ll never wear a Redskins uniform again. The team has to plan for a 53-man roster without him, but whoever makes the team as the final offensive lineman is in danger of being immediately released if Williams returns.

With the preseason complete, here is our final prediction of the 53-man roster:

(Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Quarterback (3): Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy

No questions here unless the Redskins surprise by letting go of McCoy, who he continues to deal with a slow recovery from a broken leg suffered last season. Keenum has already been named the starter and Haskins, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, will back him up.

[Dwayne Haskins has strong showing in Redskins’ preseason finale, a 20-7 loss to the Ravens]

Running back (4): Derrius Guice, Samaje Perine, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson

Another simple position that has had a clear top four throughout training camp. There’s a slight possibility Byron Marshall replaces Perine due to his special teams versatility, but that would be a surprise given Coach Jay Gruden’s frequent praise of Perine.

Wide receiver (6): Josh Doctson, Kelvin Harmon, Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson, Cam Sims

Gruden said it’s unlikely the team will keep seven receivers, meaning one or more players the team likes will not make the final cut. It still seems likely that Doctson will make it, if he isn’t traded, despite frustrations over his lack of production since being drafted in the first round in 2016. Of the final three, Cam Sims had the best training camp, Robert Davis had the best preseason and Steven Sims brings added value as a kick returner.

Tight end (3): Vernon Davis, Jordan Reed, Jeremy Sprinkle

This has been the undisputed top three since last season. The only problem is they’re all pass catchers who struggle to block.

Offensive line (9): Tony Bergstrom, Geron Christian, Ereck Flowers, Wes Martin, Morgan Moses, Donald Penn, Ross Pierschbacher, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff

The Trent Williams saga means this can certainly change. The Redskins could keep an additional tackle, but Corey Robinson hasn’t seemed to have earned a spot since being signed during training camp.

Defensive line (5): Jonathan Allen, Caleb Brantley, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

The strongest unit on the team, but not the deepest. This group has the chance to be one of the better lines in the NFL if it stays healthy.

Linebacker (10): Ryan Anderson, Jordan Brailford, Jon Bostic, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Holcomb, Ryan Kerrigan, Cassanova McKinzy, Marcus Smith, Montez Sweat

This number changed as a result of the Ravens game. McKinzy suffered a concussion, and with Brailford likely to go on injured reserve, outside linebacker is thin. That could allow Smith to sneak onto the roster, at least for the short term, with McKinzy’s availability for the season opener up in the air.

Cornerback (6): Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Josh Norman, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Greg Stroman

Danny Johnson will be part of this group, but he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That would make Adonis Alexander, a supplemental draft pick in 2018, the first man out.

Safety (4): Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson

Jeremy Reaves had a chance to make it a five-man group, but the concussion to McKinzy may demand an extra linebacker. Reaves is more instinctive than Apke, but the Penn State product has top-notch speed and was a fourth-round pick a year ago.

Special teams (3): K Dustin Hopkins, LS Nick Sundberg, P Tress Way

There was never any competition for any of these spots. The band remains together.

More Redskins coverage:

When the Redskins lost Trent Williams, they lost more than just their best player

Dwayne Haskins isn’t ready to start, but Redskins coaches are happy with where he’s at

Montez Sweat has big-time talent. His Redskins’ teammates are teaching him the little things.