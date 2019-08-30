

The Washington Nationals are in an unprecedented position: in the midst of a playoff race.

It’s almost September and, for the first time in franchise history, they’re not buried in the standings or sitting pretty with a sewn-up National League East. The Nationals are a virtual lock for the postseason — FanGraphs gives them a 97.1 percent chance to make it — but they’re still in the thick of things, very much jockeying for position with 30 games to play.

Who the Nationals will face in October, and how many games they’ll have to beat them, is still unclear, so we analyzed the remaining schedules for each National League contender to paint a picture of what the Nationals could face in about a month.

First things first: The Nationals are still prioritizing the goal of winning the NL East, as Manager Dave Martinez and his players have emphasized in the last week. But this seems improbable at best. The Nationals trail the division-leading Atlanta Braves by 5½ games, as they have for the better part of three months despite putting together the best 80-game stretch in franchise history (54-26).

The Nationals’ chances of chipping away at the division late aren’t helped by the Braves’ schedule. Atlanta has the fewest games remaining of the seven teams with a spot still at stake (27) and the third-easiest schedule, according to weighted opponent winning percentage (WOWP). Plus, they have just 12 games remaining on the road. Still, the two teams will meet seven more times, three in Washington and four in Atlanta, and it remains possible for the Nationals to overtake the Braves.

The likeliest scenario for the Nationals is to claim one of the two NL wild card spots. Those also are hotly contested among six teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies (two games back of a wild card spot), the Milwaukee Brewers (3½), the New York Mets (4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (4½).

The fifth competitor would be whichever team doesn’t capture the NL Central crown. Right now, the St. Louis Cardinals lead that division at 73-59, and the Chicago Cubs (71-61) occupy the second wild card spot. But those teams could easily flip-flop; the Cardinals have a slightly more difficult schedule than the Cubs.

The final push begins with this crucial weekend. All six wild card contenders are in series with divisional opponents that, even if they don’t sweep or get swept, could still significantly alter their standing in the playoff race.

Perhaps the most important series is three games between the Mets and Phillies in Philadelphia. The Mets, once the hottest team in baseball, have dropped six straight while their prized starting rotation, designed to stop skids like these, has gotten pounded. The Mets risk falling completely out of contention if this poor play continues.

The stakes are high for the Phillies, too. They need to bank as many wins as they can because they have the hardest schedule for the rest of the season by WOWP (.528). They’re one of two contenders with more away games left than home ones (18 to 12), and one of their road trips is a hellish swing in mid-September featuring three games in Atlanta, three in Cleveland and five in Washington. That’s 11 games in 10 days against three of baseball’s top eight teams.

The Nationals, meanwhile, welcome the lowly Miami Marlins to Nationals Park on Friday. But that’s a soft opening to what becomes the second-hardest schedule for the rest of the season by WOWP (.526). The Nationals face a difficult NL East slate with three other contenders, and their out-of-division matchups include three with the Cardinals as well as three each against the Minnesota Twins and the Indians — two tough teams engaged in their own division battle over the American League Central.

The NL Central runner-up seems likely to end the season in the second wild-card spot. The Brewers have a slightly easier schedule than the Cubs or Cardinals by WOWP, but the Brewers play 16 of their last 29 on the road and lack the same level of starting pitching. The Cubs and the Cardinals have the lead and, theoretically, the rosters to make it stick.

No matter who takes the second spot, the Nationals don’t want to play them. Why they’re still chasing the NL East title was apparent earlier this week.

The Baltimore Orioles, one of the worst teams in baseball, beat the Nationals, 2-0, at Nats Park Tuesday behind journeyman right-hander Aaron Brooks, he of the 8.07 ERA as an Oriole this season, and the league’s worst bullpen. The Nationals believe ace Max Scherzer, or ace-in-the-hole Stephen Strasburg, are good enough to win a one-game playoff, yet that game illustrated a dangerous lesson: Anything can happen in one game.

But, for now, it looks like that’ll be a chance the Nationals will have to take.

