Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles, has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three men dead at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Biles-Thomas, 24, is on active duty with the U.S. Army. He was arrested at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The Post has asked the Army for more information about his status.

According to a Jan. 1 report from WKYC in Cleveland, a group of people showed up uninvited to a New Year’s Eve party at an apartment above a pizzeria that was being rented as an Airbnb. After being asked to leave, a fight broke out and someone in the group started firing a gun at around 11:30 p.m.

Devaughn Gibson, a 23-year-old barber; DelVaunte Johnson, a 19-year-old student; and Toshon Banks, a 21-year-old laborer, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot but survived.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Prosecutors say Biles-Thomas has been charged with murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to prosecutors. He is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Ga. An arraignment hearing in Cleveland is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Simone Biles and her three siblings were taken in by family members early in their lives because of their mother’s addiction to drugs and alcohol. Simone and sister Adria were adopted by their grandfather, while Tevin and Ashley were adopted by their great-aunt.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

Tevin Biles-Thomas’s Facebook page lists his hometown as Cleveland and says he has been in the Army since 2014. In November 2014, Simone Biles wished her brother luck in the Army.

talking to my brother really made me miss him😪

goodluck in the army tevin💚 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2014

