Kansas City’s Meibrys Viloria scores as Baltimore Orioles Chance Sisco waits for a late throw in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 . (Colin E. Braley/AP)

After the Kansas City Royals got to electric Baltimore Orioles rookie reliever Hunter Harvey for a game-tying home run in the seventh inning Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, they found their path in the eighth a lot simpler: just bunt.

The players in the bottom third of the Royals’ order — Meibrys Viloria, Brett Phillips, and Nicky López — all bunted off Paul Fry and reached to load the bases, with two runs coming in to score on a sacrifice fly by Whit Merrifield and a groundout by Hunter Dozier, giving Kansas City a ­7-5 victory.

While Viloria’s bunt caught the Orioles somewhat by surprise, Phillips’s and Lopez’s seemed to be challenges. Both were right in front of the plate, and on each, catcher Chance Sisco tried to get the lead runner.

On the Phillips bunt, Sisco bounced the throw to second base, and Jonathan Villar couldn’t pick it. The throw to third on the Lopez bunt was slightly in foul territory, and Rio Ruiz couldn’t pick it. Miguel Castro ultimately got three quick outs around an intentional walk, but the two runs helped drop the Orioles to 45-90.

Harvey allowed just two hits and no runs in his first four outings out of the Orioles’ bullpen but had his first slip-up Saturday. After striking out Jorge Soler, Harvey left a fastball over the plate to Dozier, who blasted it out to center field for the game-tying home run.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander’s first career two-homer game featured one from each side of the plate.

Most of the damage off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy came in the Royals’ three-run fourth inning, when Bundy got himself into trouble by putting the first three batters on and didn’t get any favors from the defense.

Center fielder Stevie Wilkerson dropped a sacrifice fly to keep the bases loaded as the first run scored. Then the Orioles had an infield adventure on a ball to second baseman Hanser Alberto.

The Royals ended up with three runs when they could have had just one, with the third scoring on a sacrifice fly.