

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48), who had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries, quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) and linebacker Antjuan Simmons (34) celebrate after a 28-7 win against Tulsa. (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan State was well on its way to a 28-7 win against Tulsa on Friday night when, late in the fourth quarter, Spartans cornerback Shakur Brown blitzed and dropped quarterback Zack Smith for a 10-yard loss.

A pretty standard mop-up play for a top-20 team against an overmatched foe — except that it lowered Tulsa to a total of minus-73 rushing yards. The Spartans, who led major college football in rushing yards allowed last season, started this season by breaking a program record set in 1950, when it held Pittsburgh to minus-63 yards on the ground.

“I thought we played very confident on defense,” Spartans senior defensive end Kenny Willekes said. “You see a lot of young guys stepping up, a lot of guys getting pressure on the quarterback, and a lot of guys creating turnovers. Those are two big areas we emphasized in the offseason.

“You see a lot of guys improve in that area and take it personally.”

Willekes, who broke his leg in last season’s Redbox Bowl, figured prominently in the defensive uprising, recording seven tackles, including two for losses, and recovering a pair of fumbles, one in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Spartans permitted 80 yards of total offense, their fewest since 2011 when they gave up 48 to Florida Atlantic.

Quarterback sacks count against rushing total in college football, and six by the Spartans factored into their record performance. They had 13 tackles for losses in all, with junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons (two sacks), making the first start of his career, and junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk combining for five (two fumble recoveries).

Tulsa finished with just eight first downs overall and averaged 2.9 yards per carry. Last season the Golden Hurricane averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 201.8 rushing yards per game.

“Obviously our defense did outstanding,” said Michigan State Coach Mark Dantonio, whose Spartans have won all 13 of his home openers as head coach and 21 such games in a row. Minus

The Spartans also benefited from some Tulsa gaffes, including multiple snaps over the head of Smith for a combined loss of 40 yards. Golden Hurricane running backs Corey Taylor II and Shamari Brooks carried 13 times for a combined total of minus-1 yard.

The defense more than made up for a sloppy game otherwise for the Spartans, who committed 14 penalties for 122 yards.

The offense is work in progress as well following Dantonio’s shuffling of responsibilities among a handful of offensive assistants. The moves came after the Spartans scored 32 points combined in the final four games last season.

“The goal is always to be better,” Spartans senior linebacker Joe Bachie said. “We trained ourselves to strive to be better. We were very confident out there, and we were calling out some plays. It helps you play faster. Once you get a couple of big plays, it starts to roll.”

