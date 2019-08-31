

On Friday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke to reporters for the first time about the Tennessee plane crash he, his wife and daughter survived two weeks ago. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Darlington, S.C., offers a return to the familiar and a chance to forgot about a near-death experience.

The former NASCAR star and current NBC Sports racing analyst spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since surviving a private plane crash in Tennessee two weeks ago with his wife, 1-year-old daughter, two pilots and a family dog. Earnhardt was flying into Elizabethton to call the NASCAR race in Bristol two days later. The plane bounced multiple times during a crash landing and ended up in flames after veering off the runway, according to investigators. Everyone from the plane escaped without any serious injuries. Earnhardt received treatment for his sore back but was cleared for Saturday’s race.

“It was a very scary experience,” Earnhardt said Friday. “We’re just happy to be healthy and have a weekend like this to look forward to. . . I’m great.”

Earnhardt will compete in the VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway Saturday in his first race since placing fourth in the Go Bowling 500 in Richmond last year. Earnhardt retired from racing full-time in 2017 after battling concussions over the course of his career but still races every year to contribute to his JR Motorsports team.

Earnhardt was vague with details of the plane crash, citing an ongoing investigation of it, but said “I’m just thankful and ready to live our lives.”

“It was a very tough experience to go through,” Earnhardt said. “I try not to get into that. Things happen for a reason. You just try to learn from it and move on.”

The 44-year-old did admit his occupation equipped him for such a traumatic incident.

“Being in a racecar. . . you crash into the wall and flip upside down and the first thing you think of is, ‘How good is the backup car?’ and ‘Why did that happen, how can we stop the next car from doing that?’ ” Earnhardt said.

“I think the repetitiveness of doing that all my life has insulated me from some of the typical emotions and reactions you might have in a situation like that.”

More Auto Racing:

Darlington throwback: Keselowski relishes NASCAR celebration

Conor Daly gets tryout at Portland for 2020 IndyCar seat

Ferrari’s hopes of 1st season win boosted by strong practice‘