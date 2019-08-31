

Paxton Lynch was a 2016 first-round pick. Now the young quarterback is looking to land with his third team. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Teams around the NFL got an early start at trimming their rosters from 90 players to 53 before Saturday’s 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, was released by the Seattle Seahawks after the team took a flier on him in January. He’ll be searching for his third team after a lackluster start to his career that comprises 792 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five total games.

The Seahawks also parted ways with defensive back DeShawn Shead, who played in two Super Bowls for Seattle and returned to the team this offseason after spending 2018 with the Detroit Lions. After word of Shead’s release was reported, Shead himself confirmed the news on Twitter.

Thank you to the entire @Seahawks organization. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete once again as a hawk! 🙏🏾 I will always appreciate and have love for the 12’s! Can’t wait to see what next! #TrustTheProcess #TMC #TheGrindDontStop — DeShawn Shead (@dshead24) August 31, 2019

Linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was a mainstay on the Broncos defense from 2013-2018, was released by the Raiders after signing a free agent contract with Oakland in March. Marshall has three 100-tackle seasons on his resume and is expected to find a new team soon.

Lynch wasn’t the only former Denver first-rounder to be released Friday.

Linebacker Shane Ray, the 23rd overall pick by the Broncos in 2015, was let go by the Baltimore Ravens after a brief stint with the reigning AFC North champions. Ray’s last two seasons have been injury-riddled; over the last four seasons he has amassed 94 tackles and 14 sacks in 49 games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released defensive lineman Datone Jones, who was drafted 26th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2013. Jones was with the Jaguars for less than three months and will now look to latch on to his seventh team. In 2017, Jones bounced around among four teams, spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

[NFL power rankings, Week 1: Patriots No. 1 until proved otherwise; Andrew Luck-less Colts drop]

Several young players with NFL bloodlines got to experience the most difficult day on the league calendar.

Wide receiver Joe Horn Jr. (Baltimore Ravens), Vincent Testaverde (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and wide receiver Austin Proehl (Los Angeles Rams) were waived Friday.

However, Friday turned out to be a good day for centers across the NFL.

The Raiders made Rodney Hudson the highest-paid at his position in the league when both sides agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million extension. The two-time Pro Bowler has started every game over the last three seasons. He left the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 to sign a five-year, $45 million deal with the Raiders.

This anchor is staying put.



We have signed Rodney Hudson to a multi-year extension » https://t.co/nogLlYAr8R pic.twitter.com/j30MwsfT5z — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 30, 2019

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension. The seven-year veteran left the Houston Texans to join the Titans in 2016 with a four-year, $17.5 million contract.

The New England Patriots continued to address their depth at offensive line by trading for Buffalo Bills center Russell Bodine in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. The Scottsville, Va. native has started 64 games over the last five seasons.

Plenty of former Washington Redskins will also have to find new NFL homes after Friday’s moves.

Safety Su’a Cravens (Broncos), offensive linemen Josh LeRibeus (Buccaneers), Luke Bowanko (Lions) and Tyler Catalina (Panthers), cornerbacks Joshua Holsey (Raiders) and Orlando Scandrick (Eagles), running back Mack Brown (Raiders), wide receivers Terrelle Pryor (Jaguars) Michael Floyd (Ravens), Rashad Ross (Panthers), Aldrick Robinson (Panthers) and Simmie Cobbs (Saints) and tight end Logan Paulsen (Falcons) were cut on Friday.

Cravens is the most notable name among that group.

Shortly before the 2017 season opener, the 2016 second-round pick out of USC informed the Redskins of his plans to retire amid personal and health-related factors. He raised eyebrows from Redskins fans and the organization when he attended a USC game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum but didn’t attend the Redskins’ Week 2 win over the Rams in the same stadium hours later and was placed on the reserve/left squad list the next week. The Redskins traded Cravens to the Broncos in March 2018. Since his departure from Washington, Cravens has stated his displeasure with the organization multiple times, including tweets posted this month supporting Trent Williams, who has not reported to the team yet this summer.

“2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time(s),” Cravens said in one of his tweets. “Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty!”

More NFL:

Clayton: 2019 NFL predictions: Division, wild card and Super Bowl picks

Ezekiel Elliott could miss multiple regular season games, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says

Jay Cutler plans to attend the Bears’ opener in Soldier Field, strictly as a fan