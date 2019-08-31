

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden and the rest of the team's football operations staff have gotten the ball rolling on NFL cutdown day. (ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX)

Saturday is cutdown day in the NFL. All teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by the league’s 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline. The Redskins, who started the day with 90 players, have tough decisions to make at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary as well as weigh the severity of injuries to key players like quarterback Colt McCoy, tight end Jordan Reed and cornerback Fabian Moreau.

They also have to account for the continued holdout of left tackle Trent Williams, which could last for several more weeks or months.

UPDATE at 10:43 a.m.

Another offensive lineman has been let go. Guard Zac Kerin has been cut as has defensive tackle Khari Clark.

Tight end Matt Flanagan has been waived/injured, meaning there is a possibility he could return on injured reserve. Defensive end Ryan Bee has also been cut.

UPDATE at 10:28 a.m.

The Redskins have started cutting offensive linemen. Guard Hugh Thornton, signed during camp, has been let go.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.

The Redskins have cut several players so far, though none that are huge surprises. Defensive end JoJo Wicker was the biggest name of the first group. He spent last season on the practice squad and was seen as a player the team might keep for depth reasons with second team players Caleb Brantley and Tim Settle nursing injuries.

Other early cuts include Donald Parham, the 6-foot-8 inch tight end with a 7-foot wingspan who caught most passes thrown to him in training camp and the preseason. Parham is raw, however, and was always seen as a possible practice squad player. Cornerback Ashton Lampkin has been also been cut, as have linebackers Gary Johnson and Andrew Ankrah and defensive lineman Austin Maloata.

Ankrah, who played at James Madison and in the AAF, was a possibility to make the roster in the event of Cassanova McKinzy missing time due to a concussion suffered in Thursday’s final preseason game. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Redskins are comfortable McKinzy will be able to play Week 1 at Philadelphia, making Ankrah expendable.

The Athletic reported that tight end Matt Flanagan has been waived on an injury designation, which means he might be able to be placed on injured reserve.

