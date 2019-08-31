

Jadeveon Clowney is on the move, headed to the Seahawks after refusing to sign his franchise tender in Houston. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with the Houston Texans to obtain three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in a trade, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.

Clowney was set to sign his one-year franchise player deal to facilitate the trade, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

Clowney, the top overall selection by the Texans in the 2014 NFL draft out of South Carolina, had been refusing to sign his franchise deal and report to Houston. The one-year deal is worth $15.967 million for Clowney. The Texans had been exploring trade options for Clowney, with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles reported to be in the mix. Clowney reportedly did not want to play for the Dolphins and had some control over the situation because he had to sign his franchise deal to be traded, under NFL rules.

The Texans are to receive a third-round draft pick and two players, defensive end and linebacker Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin, in the trade, according to NFL Network. The trade agreement was first reported by Fox Sports.

Clowney totaled 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons for the Texans. He has not become the dominant pass rusher in the NFL that some had projected when he was drafted. But he is an excellent all-around player who has been selected to the last three Pro Bowls.

