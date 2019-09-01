

Evidently, pitching a no-hitter never gets old for Justin Verlander. (Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Justin Verlander threw 120 pitches Sunday in his first no-hitter with the Houston Astros and the third of his career. He did, however, need the help of a rookie get this one into the record books.

Verlander, whose previous no-hitters came as a member of the Detroit Tigers, shut out the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0, as the Astros won in Toronto. The game was particularly fraught with tension, even for a no-hitter, because the Astros were locked in a 0-0 tie with the Blue Jays in the ninth inning. Verlander struck out 14 and walked one batter, with the walk coming in the first inning.

But, with two outs in the ninth, rookie Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run in only his eighth game in the major leagues and, when Verlander closed it out in the bottom of the inning, he saved his most enthusiastic hug for Toro, yelling, “Where the f--- is Toro?” The rookie was also involved in the final out.

Justin Verlander career no-hitters IN Toronto: 2



Toronto Blue Jays franchise no-hitters: 1pic.twitter.com/gEk5Qt0Ix0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 1, 2019

This isn’t the first time Verlander has had the Blue Jays’ number. He no-hit the team in the Rogers Centre in 2011, when he was with the Tigers. He becomes the first pitcher to no-hit the same team twice on the road, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Only Tim Lincecum (against the San Diego Padres) and Addie Joss (against the Chicago White Sox) have thrown no-hitters twice against the same opponent.

Justin Verlander joins an exclusive club 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CJDonBolix — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2019

This particular no-hitter stunned even Verlander, whose first no-hitter came in 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I can’t put it into words,” he said shortly after the final out.

The no-hitter came with a sweet note from his wife and “#1 fan,” model Kate Upton.

Forever your #1 fan 😍 Congrats on your 3rd no hitter @JustinVerlander!! pic.twitter.com/0Sx947TyZ6 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 1, 2019

The Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt was suitably impressed.

