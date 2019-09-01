

Melvin Gordon makes everyone miss during a game last November against the Denver Broncos. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press File)

Barely a week before their NFL season opener, the Los Angeles Chargers’ frustration with the holdout of running back Melvin Gordon peaked and the team has given him and his representatives permission to seek a trade.

With the countdown to the opener in single digits, Gordon will “explore his options,” according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. One of those options includes returning to the Chargers despite a holdout that is six weeks old and has spanned training camp.

Gordon, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract and entering his fifth season in the league. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million and is seeking an extension of around $13 million per year, which would place him among the league’s highest-paid backs. He and the Chargers reportedly are about $3 million apart, with neither showing signs of movement.

The decision by the Chargers frees Gordon to gauge the market and will give the team an idea of what it might get in return for him. Over his career, Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards on 897 carries, with his best season coming in 2016, when he rushed for 1,105 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He gained 885 yards on 175 carries over 12 games last season, scoring 10 TDs. He caught 50 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

The presence of running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, both of whom played well last season when Gordon was injured, gives the Chargers the freedom to play a waiting game. The team seems to be gambling that no team will express an interest in trading Gordon, knowing that the arrival of the season opener puts pressure on the running back, who has expressed interest in remaining with the team.

The situation places fantasy football enthusiasts in a bit of a bind. The Post’s Neil Greenberg’s fantasy projection has Gordon ranked 45th overall, and if he sits out two weeks, that would drop his projected points by 23. That’s why it makes more sense for fantasy players to take Ekeler, who, in his first two seasons, has appeared in 30 games, rushing for 814 yards on 153 carries and scoring five touchdowns. He has caught 66 passes for 683 yards and six TDs.

Last Thursday, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco seemed resigned to not having Gordon for at least a few games.

“I’m disappointed [the holdout] has lasted this long. I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven’t solved this one yet,” he told reporters. “We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organization. But the other side is we have a big game coming up this week with the Colts, and I’m confident in the players that we have on the field right now will play well.”

For now, Gordon remains on the Chargers’ reserve/did-not-report list. The team opens its season Sunday with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

