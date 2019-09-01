

The brother and mother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet during a moment of silence at the Spa-Francorchamps race track Saturday in Stavelot, Belgium. (Stephanie Lecocq / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)

Anthoine Hubert, a promising 22-year-old French driver, died after a horrific 160 mph Formula Two crash Saturday at the Belgian Grand Prix in Stavelot, Belgium.

Juan Manuel Correa, a 20-year-old American driver in his rookie season, and Guiliano Alesi, the son of former F1 driver Jean Alesi, also were injured in the three-car pileup. Correa, whose car struck Hubert’s as they came out of a corner early in the race, was described as being “stable” after having surgery at Liege hospital, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the sport’s governing body, said in a statement. He sustained fractures to both legs and what the organization said was a “minor spinal injury” in the crash. “Juan Manuel remained conscious the entire time until his admission to the operating room.”

Alesi was examined and cleared by medical personnel at the Spa-Francorchamps race site.

Glad to say that Juan Manuel Correa’s condition is stable. Suffering fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury, Juan Manuel underwent surgery and is resting in Intensive Care.

“The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars 12, 19 and 20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season,” the organization said in announcing Hubert’s death. “The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre. As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Antoine Hubert, succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35.”

Hubert died shortly after the crash, in which multiple reports indicate his car was torn apart. The race was halted after the crash and canceled shortly afterward. Drivers and fans observed a moment of silence for Hubert before Sunday’s F1 race at the Spa, with cars bearing “Racing for Anthoine” decals. Charles Leclerc edged Lewis Hamilton and dedicated his victory to Hubert.



Wreckage from the crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert is removed from the Spa-Francorchamps race track. (Remko De Waal / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)

Hubert drove for the BWT Arden team and had won twice this season, in Monaco and France. He also was part of Renault’s F1 program for young drivers.

“As reigning GP3 champion and member of the Equipe de France, FFSA [French Federation of Motorsport], the Frenchman was a huge talent who also brought great energy and positivity to his championship, his teams and the Renault Sport Academy,” Renault said in a statement. “His smile and sunny personality lit up our formidable group of young drivers, who had formed tight and enduring bonds.”

Fellow drivers offered tributes to Hubert on social media, with Hamilton calling him “a hero” for daring “to chase his dreams” and urging fans to “remember him!”

“This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your [sic] hugely mistaken. All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

“Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I’m concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I’m so sad that this has happened. Let’s left him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother.”

Fernando Alonso, a former F1 driver, tweeted, “I have no words. It hurts the heart. Rest in peace, champ.”

Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi said, via Twitter, “We are boys who, with great sacrifice, chase their dreams. But we are first and foremost professionals. Anthoine was all this, but above all he was one of us. At this terrible time my thoughts are with his family and all the people who love him.”

