There is quiet optimism floating around the offices of Redskins Park. There is a belief that the Washington Redskins’ defense could be special this season, good enough when paired with a ball-control offense to carry the team to a playoff berth.

That rosy outlook, however, is not common outside Ashburn, and many national pundits have ranked the Redskins among the worst teams in the NFL. With that uncertainty in mind, here is a position-by-position look at Washington’s roster heading into the 2019 season.

Quarterback

Case Keenum is officially the man under center for the Redskins, but first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins is waiting for an opportunity. The Redskins have a brutal start to their schedule, with four 2018 playoff teams looming in the first five games. If the team gets off to a 2-3 or 1-4 start, does Keenum keep the starting job? Haskins wasn’t ready to start the season, but it is difficult to keep first-round quarterbacks sidelined for their entire rookie year — especially on a losing team.

Running back

The top of the rotation is simple. Adrian Peterson will begin the season as the official starter, but he and Derrius Guice will split carries. Running backs coach Randy Jordan predicted a 60-40 split between the two, with one back seizing a slightly larger role. Chris Thompson will continue to handle third downs and passing situations as one of the most dangerous all-purpose backs in the league. There are really just two questions: Will Peterson, coming off a 1,000-yard season, stay healthy for another full season at age 34? Will Guice’s play demand a more defined leading role at some point?

Wide receiver

This is a deep group that could see changes as the season progresses. Paul Richardson Jr. will likely be joined by third-round rookie Terry McLaurin as starters on the outside following the release of Josh Doctson, with Trey Quinn starting in the slot. McLaurin has already shown he deserves playing time and will have a role that could grow. Two other rookies with potential — Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. — made the team, and could see their roles expand as the season goes on.

Tight end

Jordan Reed was having a strong training camp before he sustained a concussion in the third preseason game against Atlanta — at least the sixth concussion of his career. A healthy Reed is the most dynamic weapon the offense has, but it is unclear when he will be available. Behind him are Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle. The group is better at catching the ball than blocking, but the Redskins need Reed to be a difference-maker at the position.

Offensive line

There are no concerns for the middle or right side of the line, with Chase Roullier at center, two-time Pro Bowl pick Brandon Scherff at guard and Morgan Moses at tackle. The left side, however, is a different story. The holdout of seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams changes the entire dynamic of the line. Three-time Pro Bowl honoree Donald Penn was signed to fill in for Williams, but he is 36 years old and was limited to four games last season because of a groin injury. Former top-10 pick Ereck Flowers was signed to transition from tackle to left guard, but that experiment is a work in progress. Rookie Wes Martin could take over for Flowers at some point during the season. If Williams returns, it would make a big difference.

Defensive line

This is clearly the most talented position group on the roster. Recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are studs just beginning their careers. Matt Ioannidis may be one of the most underrated players in the league and posted 7½ sacks last year. Tim Settle and Caleb Brantley are quality backups.

Outside linebacker

Ryan Kerrigan is consistency personified: He has never missed a game, he has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of his past three seasons, and he has never had fewer than the 7½ he tallied as a rookie way back in 2011. On the opposite side of the formation will be the tandem of former second-round pick Ryan Anderson and first-round pick Montez Sweat, a quick, long, athletic rookie who has impressed veterans during camp.

Inside linebacker

The position has two unproven starters following the departures of Zach Brown and Mason Foster and the torn ACL suffered by Reuben Foster in the first offseason practice in May. Second-year pro Shaun Dion Hamilton was starting over Brown by the end of 2018 and will fill one spot. Jon Bostic was a fortuitous pickup after Reuben Foster went down, and he immediately grabbed the starting middle linebacker position and makes all the defensive calls. Coaches and teammates have lauded his intelligence. Depth at the position is a concern.

Cornerback

This may be the deepest position on the roster, with Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar starting on the outside and Fabian Moreau in the slot — same as a year ago. Veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was signed during the offseason, and seventh-round rookie Jimmy Moreland has been the breakout star of the defense during the preseason. Greg Stroman will also be in the mix after getting playing time as a rookie. If this unit excels, the Redskins’ defense could be one of the best in the league.

Safety

The Redskins added three-time Pro Bowl pick Landon Collins in free agency as a playmaker in the secondary and a force around the line of scrimmage. The Redskins agreed to an $84 million contract to get him, and they will count on him to make an immediate impact. Collins pairs with the rangy Montae Nicholson, who had a strong camp. Deshazor Everett provides depth as the next man in the rotation.

Special teams

The trio remains the same with kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter Tress Way and long snapper Nick Sundberg entrenched at their positions. Way is one of the top punters in the league.

