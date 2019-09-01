

The Washington Redskins added former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood (28) on Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins added former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood to the roster on Sunday, and made room for him by releasing running back Byron Marshall.

The Redskins claimed Smallwood off waivers and let Marshall go one day after he made the cut to be on the team’s 53-man roster. Smallwood was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2016 and ran for 850 yards with five touchdowns while making 12 starts in three seasons. The 5-foot-10, 208-pounder also had 388 receiving yards on 47 catches. Smallwood had a career year in 2018 with 364 rushing yards and 230 receiving yards.

[Josh Doctson highlights list of cuts as Redskins finalize roster]

The Redskins now have five running backs on the roster, with Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, Shaun Wilson and Smallwood. Wilson and linebacker Jordan Brailford were placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Every team had to cut down to a 53-man roster on Saturday and teams spent Sunday monitoring players who were waived. Former Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, was not picked up on waivers after being released Saturday, making him available to sign with any team as a free agent.

Washington also put together its practice squad Sunday, signing wide receiver Cam Sims, offensive lineman Timon Parris, cornerback Adonis Alexander, tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Craig Reynolds, defensive lineman Ryan Bee, safety Jeremy Reaves, receiver Jehu Chesson and linebacker Darrell Williams.

