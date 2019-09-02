

Stone Bridge's Jared Cole makes a catch for a first down against Centreville. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Virginia public schools and most privates began their seasons this past weekend, and the area’s top teams were mostly successful.

D.C. power H.D. Woodson was the only ranked team to drop a game over the weekend, falling to Martinsburg (W.Va.). Otherwise, the D.C. area was represented well against out-of-town opponents. In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, St. John’s, Gonzaga, DeMatha and Good Counsel all beat nationally respected foes.

In Virginia, Westfield opened with a blowout, Stone Bridge held off Centreville and Lake Braddock smothered West Potomac. Here’s a look at the rankings:

1. St. John’s (2-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead en route to a 52-30 victory against Deerfield Beach (Fla.), it’s second win over a national contender.

Next: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.), 7 p.m.

2. Gonzaga (1-0) LR: 2

Junior quarterback Caleb Williams ran in three touchdowns as the Eagles opened the season with a 33-14 win over American Heritage (Fla.).

Next: Friday at Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (0-0) LR: 3

The Cougars open the season with Wootton, a program they last faced in 2016. They won that game, 52-13.

Next: Friday at Wootton, 6:30 p.m.

4. DeMatha (1-1) LR: 4

The Stags bounced back from their loss to St. John Bosco by defeating Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter, 34-6.

Next: Sept. 13 vs. Avalon, at Catholic University

5. Good Counsel (1-0) LR: 5

The Falcons defense allowed just four first downs in 7-0 win over Charlotte Catholic (N.C.)

Next: Saturday at Mount St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

6. Westfield (1-0) LR: 6

The Bulldogs defense had a pick-six and a safety in a 51-0 shutout of Battlefield.

Next: Friday vs. Champe, 7 p.m.

7. Georgetown Prep (1-0) LR: 7

The Little Hoyas had three interceptions in the first half in a 30-14 win over Woodberry Forest.

Next: Friday at Loyola Blakefield, 4:30 p.m.

8. Damascus (0-0) LR: 8

After forfeiting their opener, the Hornets will begin play on the road, facing Quince Orchard and Magruder.

Next: Sept. 13 at Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m.

9. Stone Bridge (1-0) LR: 9

Senior Jared Cole went over 100 yards both rushing and receiving in a 28-14 win over Centreville.

Next: Friday at Madison, 7 p.m.

10. Wise (0-0) LR: 10

The Pumas graduated 25 players last spring, including quarterback Quinton Williams.

Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

11. Freedom-Woodbridge (1-0) LR: 11

Senior quarterback Quest Powell threw for five touchdowns as the Eagles opened their season with a 50-14 rout of Hayfield.

Next: Friday at Riverbend, 7 p.m.

12. North Point (0-0) LR: 12

The Eagles open with Arundel, a team they beat, 43-13, in last year’s playoffs.

Next: Friday at Arundel, 6:30 p.m.

13. National Christian (2-0) LR: 15

The Eagles won their first two games, over Imani Christian Academy and St. James, by a combined score of 103-6.

Next: Saturday vs. Royalty Institute, 2 p.m.

14. Landon (0-0) LR: 14

The Bears will open with a stiff national test at Delbarton, one of the top teams in New Jersey.

Next: Saturday vs. Delbarton (N.J.), 1 p.m.

15. Northwest (0-0) LR: 17

The Jaguars open against Whitman, a team they defeated, 47-14, last October.

Next: Friday vs. Whitman, 7 p.m.

16. Broad Run (1-0) LR: 18

Senior wide receiver Romy Miner had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 28-26 win over Tuscarora.

Next: Friday at Brooke Point, 7 p.m.

17. Friendship Collegiate (1-1) LR: 13

The Knights fell to North Allegheny (Pa.) in their first game but bounced back with a win over Wilson.

Next: Friday at Ballou, 6 p.m.

18. Flint Hill (0-0) LR: 19

The Huskies will start their season with Paul VI for the ninth season in a row.

Next: Friday at Paul VI, 7 p.m.

19. Lake Braddock (1-0) LR: 20

The Bruins defense had five interceptions in a 34-21 win over West Potomac.

Next: Sept. 13 at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

20. H.D. Woodson (0-1) LR: 16

The Warriors were held scoreless in the first half of a 49-12 loss to Martinsburg (W.Va.).

Next: Friday at Steubenville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

On the bubble: C.H. Flowers, South County, Northern