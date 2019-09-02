

Briar Woods football is looking to recapture its dominance from the early part of the decade. (Courtesy of Briar Woods football/Courtesy of Briar Woods football)

The plan at Briar Woods is to find a way back to the mountaintop. Shortly after opening in 2005, the Loudoun County school made a habit of winning. It won three straight Virginia 4A championships from 2010 to 2012. The Falcons were a team to beat and to fear.

But that success faded, and in the last four years Briar Woods has won just 12 games. Coach Daniel Bruton arrived from Forest Park before last season in the hopes of starting a new era.

“We respect everything those teams did, but that’s not us,” Bruton said. “[The past success] is a part of our foundation, it’s a part of our history. But we can’t ride on the coattails forever. We want to be the next generation of those guys that get Briar Woods back on top.”

Any rebuild requires consistency on the roster, but the Falcons have had to deal with plenty of turnover. This offseason, the program lost some players to Independence High School, which opened nearby, and subsequently was hit with injuries.

“At one of our scrimmages we looked at it and we had 10 to 12 guys that we thought on paper would be starters for us that weren’t in the scrimmage,” Bruton said.

The Falcons had a bye this past weekend, so they watched and waited as other Northern Virginia programs kicked off the fall. The Week 1 bye is often viewed as a curse, but it might be a blessing for the Falcons this year. More time to get healthy and prepared for the next step in their rebuild.

The Falcons will host Dominion on Friday at 7 p.m.

⇒ Player of the week from Virginia: Tim Baldwin Jr., RB, Patriot. In his first game at Patriot after transferring from Broad Run, Baldwin ran for three touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over Riverbend.

⇒ Game to watch in Virginia: T.C. Williams at Robinson, Friday, 7 p.m.

— Michael Errigo

Northern raises expectations with a more polished QB

Everything on the field moved fast for Zach Crounse when the freshman was named Northern’s starting quarterback last October. After spending the first month of the season on junior varsity, Crounse was gaining the trust of new teammates while leading his team into the postseason.

Now a sophomore, Crounse feels prepared to guide a Patriots team with higher expectations than a year ago.

“Now I can make all the reads and make all the throws,” Crounse said. “I got smarter — just growing up a little bit. This year, I kind of came into the summer with a leadership role. That also helps a lot when I can get on guys without being the small freshman.”

Crounse’s father, Steve, is Northern’s coach, so the pair used the offseason to discuss new plays and how to attack defenses in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. The majority of Northern’s starters are back from last season, and Crounse is hoping for a deeper playoff run than last year’s second-round exit.

⇒ Game to watch in Maryland: North Point at Arundel, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

— Kyle Melnick

Top lineman recruit has Carroll making a push

When Anton Harrison boarded the Archbishop Carroll bus a few minutes before 10 p.m. Friday, he had a short night ahead of him. Harrison and Carroll had just lost, 35-33, at Bullis. And the senior was on the first flight out of Reagan National Airport before 6 a.m., headed to an official visit at Oklahoma.

That’s just the start of a busy recruitment season for Harrison, a four-star college prospect. He’s the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

In the meantime, Harrison is a key piece on an improved Carroll team, which controlled Bullis for much of Friday night. The Lions rushed 46 times for 258 yards and outgained Bullis 358-150, which even in defeat Harrison admitted were positive steps.

“We didn’t give up,” Harrison said. “Last year, we gave up a lot. … Last year, to be honest, we wouldn’t get there.”

⇒ Player of the week from private schools: Sol-Jay Maiava, QB, St. John’s. Maiava totaled four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, as St. John’s raced to a 52-30 win against Deerfield Beach (Fla.).

⇒ Game to watch for private schools: Gonzaga at Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), Friday, 7 p.m.

— Jake Lourim

Coaches discuss difficulty of early-season scouting

For high school football coaches, one of the most difficult tasks when making offseason preparations is scouting early-season opponents. Without much information to work from in many cases, opposing teams can be mysteries.

“It’s hard to assess a team for those first two or three games, you can get there formations and tendencies and formations but assessing individual talent, one on one, that is so difficult,” Wise Coach DaLawn Parrish said. “Reason being is that you don’t know if that kid got stronger, their stamina is different or just the way that they approach the game.

Parrish said he likes to see teams in person rather than in film, but that’s typically not possible early in the year.

“You can see a guy that looks terrible on film and then he get against you and he’s just kicking your butt,” Parrish said.

Theodore Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said he has a good grasp of which teams will be competitive — opponents such as H.D. Woodson, Wilson and Ballou always have talent — but it can be more difficult projecting which players to focus on. The mental and physical maturation of teenagers from season to season can make it a guessing game.

“You don’t really know how much better, or sometimes worse, those dudes will be the next season.” Harden said. “Kids change so much, they go through things that change who they are.

“The real issue that we face is playing out-of-state teams. We don’t play the same teams, so it’s hard to tell how good they are. A team in Pennsylvania might ball out up there, but come down here and it’s a different story — or vice versa.”

⇒ Player of the week from D.C./Pr. George’s County: Jesse Jackson, LB, Dunbar. Jackson blocked two punts and forced a fumble that he recovered and returned for a touchdown in a 44-6 win over McKinley. He also registered seven tackles.

⇒ Game to watch in D.C./Pr. George’s County: Bell vs. Dunbar, at Cardozo High, Saturday at 10 a.m.

— Tramel Raggs