

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said the rush offense will run through running back Derrius Guice (29). (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that running back Derrius Guice — a second-round draft pick who has yet to play a regular-season game — could have an even larger role than expected in the Redskins’ offense.

Several offensive mainstays were released Saturday, including running back Samaji Perine, known to be a favorite with Gruden, and the coach said the presence of Guice was the biggest factor.

“It’s not so much about Samaje as it is about Derrius Guice, how much we faith we have in him to carry the ball,” Gruden said. “We drafted him for a reason. We feel like he can be a first-, second- and even third-down back if needed. The offense, carries-wise, will probably go through him, pretty much.”

Josh Doctson also was cut Saturday as the Redskins decided to go younger at receiver. Gruden called the departures of Doctson and Perine “a shame” but Doctson quickly landed a job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Monday afternoon that Doctson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. That reunites the 2016 first-round draft pick with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

[Redskins Coach Jay Gruden: ‘I’m numb’ to the Trent Williams holdout]

Gruden’s evaluation of Guice was the biggest clue yet as to what the run game might look like. The question of how snaps will be allocated has yet to get a firm answer although this summer, running backs coach Randy Jordan predicted a 60-40 situation one way or another between Guice and Adrian Peterson. Neither seemed to be the clear lead back in practices.

The Redskins want to run the ball and play great defense, so there will be plenty of carries to be spread around in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gruden’s statement seemed to hint that Guice could be the focal point with Peterson in a backup position. Peterson ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 while Guice was sidelined with a torn ACL.

If Guice starts, Washington will have new starters at quarterback, running back, X receiver, slot receiver, left tackle and left guard from the roster that started the 2018 season (assuming Trent Williams continues his holdout). The team committed to a youth movement at receiver with three rookies — Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Steven Sims — second-year player Trey Quinn and Robert Davis, who has played one NFL game.

[Redskins’ 2019 roster features a talented defense and big questions on offense]

The decision on Perine also makes sense in that the Redskins would have three physical, early-down backs to go with the all-purpose Chris Thompson. Keeping Byron Marshall, then replacing him with former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, brings someone else in that third-down mold that can be active in the return game.

“They kind of couldn’t get rid of me, in a sense,” Smallwood said. “I’m excited to go play there. I’m excited to go whup up on old teammates. … The D-line, the front seven is going to be physical. It’s going to be a fistfight with those boys Sunday. I kind of let the guys know we’re going to have to be physical.”

The Redskins are still in limbo when it comes to tight end Jordan Reed and cornerback Fabian Moreau. Reed is still in the concussion protocol and Gruden was unsure about his availability against the Eagles. Gruden said the same about Moreau (ankle). Gruden pointed to Greg Stroman and rookie Jimmy Moreland as possible replacements for Moreau.

The team added former Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester to take the 52nd spot on the roster Monday as insurance in case Caleb Brantley (foot) is unable to play Sunday. The Redskins kept only five defensive linemen on Saturday and have one remaining opening on the 53-man roster.

More Redskins:

The Redskins are already getting big contributions out of their rookie class

Redskins sign former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, release Byron Marshall

Josh Doctson highlights list of cuts as Redskins finalize roster