In an era of launch angle, as hitters try to hit the ball further and harder and in the air, there’s a renewed emphasis on defense in the outfield. The Washington Nationals outfield is, according to advanced metrics, average at the corners with a star in the middle. It’s taken a lot of work to make it that way, so this week, we’ll look at those three outfielders by zeroing in on one each morning. Let’s start in left.

Juan Soto took off. The Washington Nationals’ young left fielder anticipated this flyball in the eighth inning Sunday unlike he could have last season, unlike he could have earlier this season too. Soto had watched the pitcher, right-hander Javy Guerra, approach the at-bat with a bevy of fastballs and a slider, and then spot a change-up low-and-away. Because Guerra was ahead in the count 1-2, Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro had to flick at it.

The ball, off the bat, looked like a weak flare to the left-field corner. It seemed like a surefire hit. But Soto had tweaked his positioning on every Guerra pitch, adjusting how the batter might react in each situation — the same subtle changes which have keyed the vast improvement of his defense this year. Soto sprinted to his right as the ball twisted away, away, away. But, at the warning track close to the left-field foul pole, Soto stretched out his glove and snared it in the webbing.

“I try to move a lot,” Soto said of how his defense improved. “[When I] just start moving with the counts, that helped me a lot.”

That play Sunday was not the most acrobatic one he’s made in left this season. It required no jump at the wall, no dive. But it offered a solid example of the day-to-day progress Soto has made in his range and consistency which shows up in moments big and small. He prevented a potential two-out rally-starter and saved his pitcher’s arm.

Last season, and early this season, Soto always played four or five steps in from the warning track. It’s generally easier for young, inexperienced outfielders to come in on fly balls than to go back on them. Soto still struggled at times: He looked uncomfortable near the wall, and any tough ball to left carried with it the potential for misadventure. The young ballplayer, a phenom at the plate, acted his age in the field. He countered this instability by clinging to coaching. He rarely wavered in left field from the scouting-report card he kept in his back pocket of how the defense wanted to approach each hitter.

Yet this season, thanks to guidance of clubhouse veterans and a newfound familiarity in the spacious left field of Nationals Park, Soto has gained confidence and developed into a serviceable defender. He’s still slightly below average, according to advanced metrics, but it’s a drastic improvement from last season, when the numbers called him a liability. The growth this season means the team no longer mandates he play four or five steps in from the warning track, and they now position him strategically count-to-count. He’s a functional part of the game plan, not a concession.

“Work ethic,” Manager Dave Martinez said of how Soto’s defense improved. “I want him to understand — and he has understood — that there's more to this game than just hitting to be a complete ballplayer. He's taken it upon himself to do that.”

Soto traces his discomfort in left field back to the minor leagues. The Nationals signed the 16-year-old Dominican native and gave him a $1.5 million bonus in the summer of 2015 because of his bat, and the scouting report on defense was “average arm and good instincts.” The Nationals’ system mostly kept him in his natural spot, right field. He was a little error-prone, making six to 173 putouts in the better part of three minor-league seasons, but he felt comfortable.

The Nationals called him up to the big leagues last summer, and right field was taken. The team was not going to move Adam Eaton, a veteran on a five-year, $23.5 million deal. They switched him to left, where he’d started seven times in 117 career professional games, according to Baseball Reference.

“When I play right field, I feel really good, throwing and catching and everything,” Soto said. “When they changed me to left field, it was a little tough. But right now, I’m getting it.”

Soto focused on the “first-step drill” designed to help outfielders get a good jump on the ball. He practiced opening his hips correctly and reading the ball off the bat. He took fly balls near the wall. He learned from veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor how to understand the pitcher’s approach, watch the catcher’s adjustments and position accordingly. He broke down game-plans with Victor Robles, his center fielder, friend and fellow young star.

In May, the Nationals signed veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra and Soto, thrilled, tried to soak up everything. The two-time Gold Glove Award-winner told Soto he didn’t always need to stick to the scouting report. If he saw something, if felt like he should shade this or that way, he should “just go.” Trust your instincts.

“Then I start doing that, and it helped me a lot,” Soto said.

The young outfielder put the freedom and confidence he got from that advice into action. He honed his approach in the outfield in the long afternoons before first pitch. He studied and gave himself the foundation on which to balance adjustments from his head and his gut. He slowly grew and sometimes the progress jumped out, like a leaping catch at the wall, but it more often showed up in the multitude of little moments baseball contains.

Then, on the first day of September, the Marlins second baseman flicked a flare into the left-field corner. It looked like it’d drop. But Soto had positioned himself for it, and he got a good first step.

