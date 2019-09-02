

Ryan Kerrigan, Case Keenum and the Redskins will face a tough opening stretch to the 2019 season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The heat is on in Washington. The Redskins are hoping to end a three-year playoff drought, and Coach Jay Gruden, who has acknowledged his unsettled status on several occasions, is trying to save his job.

The team’s early-season schedule does it no favors; four playoff teams from last year appear in the first five weeks. Things lighten up a little in the middle of the season before several more tough games in the closing stretch.

Here is a week-by-week breakdown of the Redskins’ 2019 regular season schedule.

(Note: Win probabilities are generated by The Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg.)

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 19 percent

The Super Bowl champions from two seasons ago have franchise quarterback Carson Wentz back healthy and have boosted their offensive backfield with former Chicago Bears standout Jordan Howard and second-round draft pick Miles Sanders. The Redskins could benefit if all-pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and top linebacker Nigel Bradham are not ready to play after recovering from foot injuries. Washington might need the help, especially if the left side of its offensive line continues to struggle without holdout left tackle Trent Williams.

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 50 percent

The Cowboys would be a Super Bowl contender with running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has led the NFL in rushing in two of his three years in the league. But if Elliott’s holdout continues into the season, Dallas will be much more dependent on quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t excelled when burdened with more responsibility to carry the offense. The Cowboys had the No. 6 scoring defense in 2018 and bring back a deep defensive line and an impressive group of young linebackers that will provide a challenge for the Redskins up front.

Week 3: Sept. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Redskins’ win probability: 46 percent

The Bears, last season’s NFC North champions, are considered a Super Bowl contender by some and overrated by others. They have the reigning coach of the year in Matt Nagy and a loaded defense led by former defensive player of the year Khalil Mack, and there are high expectations for third-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who earned a Pro Bowl nod last season after being drafted second overall in 2017. The “Monday Night Football” atmosphere at home could help Washington, but the Redskins are 6-25 in their past 31 Monday night games dating back to 1993.

Week 4: Sept. 29 at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 41 percent

This should be the Redskins’ most manageable opponent among their first five. The Giants are in transition after General Manager Dave Gettleman moved on from Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins and Olivier Vernon this offseason. New York’s biggest threat on offense is second-year running back Saquon Barkley, and while Eli Manning remains the starter at quarterback as the season begins, No. 6 draft pick Daniel Jones could take over soon. If things go poorly for Washington in the first three weeks, perhaps rookie Dwayne Haskins will be starting in place of Case Keenum by now, too.

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Redskins’ win probability: 28 percent

Tom Brady. Bill Belichick. Sixteen playoff appearances in the past 18 seasons. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Six championships. Let’s just say the Redskins will be the underdog in this one. Even without recently retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots again are considered the Super Bowl favorites by most bookmakers. The Redskins will need a lot to go right to pull off the upset.

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 49 percent

The Dolphins have a chance to be the worst team in the league in 2019, with a first-year coach in former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores and an unsettled quarterback situation featuring journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and second-year player Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick was recently named the Week 1 starter, but it is hard to imagine Rosen will sit the entire season after he was acquired from Arizona in an offseason trade just a year after the Cardinals took him with the 10th pick in the 2018 draft. Miami is a rebuilding team that is thin at many areas, and this is a must-win game for the Redskins.

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 51 percent

The 49ers are considered an up-and-coming team in the NFC with Kyle Shanahan entering his third season as head coach and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back healthy after he tore his ACL last September. Garoppolo went 5-0 as a starter in 2017, and he has a young receiving corps that includes Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd. Tight end George Kittle had a breakout season in 2018, finishing with 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. The defense’s front seven also should get a boost from No. 2 pick Nick Bosa and offseason acquisitions Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

Week 8: Oct. 24 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network

Redskins’ win probability: 22 percent

It’s the Kirk Cousins revenge game! Things ended on a sour note for Cousins in Washington, and Minnesota rewarded him with an $84 million deal last year after it was one win shy of reaching the Super Bowl following the 2017 season. Cousins failed to lead his new team as successfully as his predecessor, current Redskins quarterback Case Keenum, and the Vikings finished just 8-7-1. Still, Minnesota is one of the best defensive teams in the league and has plenty of playmakers on offense, including running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Week 9: Nov. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 36 percent

This is Year 2 for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who has a cannon for an arm but completed just 52.8 percent of his passes as a rookie after he was selected with the No. 7 pick. The Bills gave Allen help this offseason with wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown and several offensive linemen, and an already strong defense added lineman Ed Oliver with the ninth pick in the draft. The Bills still might be a sub-.500 team, though, and the Redskins have a reasonable chance to earn a win here.

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Redskins’ win probability: 55 percent

Another team coming off a disappointing 2018 season, the Jets added running back Le’Veon Bell and former Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency. Those players will join second-year quarterback Sam Darnold on what they hope is an improved offense under first-year coach Adam Gase. The front seven is the strength of New York’s defense, with Pro Bowl selection Leonard Williams and No. 3 draft pick Quinnen Williams on the line. The Jets also signed four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley to an $85 million deal.

Week 12: Nov. 24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 54 percent

The Patriots-inspired Lions enter their second season under former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and they added pass rusher Trey Flowers from the Patriots in the offseason. Detroit has a renewed dedication to the running game with the hiring of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and the emergence of second-year rusher Kerryon Johnson, but quarterback Matthew Stafford again figures to play a pivotal role. Still, Detroit remains far from the level of the New England teams from which it has poached personnel.

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Redskins’ win probability: 32 percent

The Panthers still have former MVP Cam Newton, who appears to be ready to play after an injury-riddled 2018 season and another injury scare during the preseason. Joining him on offense are dangerous all-purpose back Christian McCaffrey, who had 1,098 rushing yards and another 867 yards on 107 receptions last season, and veteran tight end Greg Olsen. Carolina’s defense remains stout but not overwhelming. This could be another winnable game for the Redskins, depending on how Newton looks this year.

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 19 percent

Former Redskins assistant Matt LaFleur takes over as head coach after 13 seasons of Mike McCarthy at the helm, but the Packers still have two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and his presence makes any game against Green Bay a challenge. The Packers added to their defense with Za’Darius Smith, former Redskin Preston Smith and first-round draft pick Rashan Gary. While veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is gone, they still have elite target Davante Adams and ascending wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison and running back Aaron Jones.

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 36 percent

If the Redskins can remain within striking distance in the division race into December, they will have a chance to face all three NFC opponents again over the final three weeks of the season. That stretch begins at home against the Eagles, who should also be in the mix if they are able to stay healthy. Philadelphia has beaten Washington by double digits in four straight meetings over the past two seasons after the Redskins won five straight against the Eagles from 2014 to 2016.

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 59 percent

Getting the chance to play the Giants at home might feel like an early Christmas present for the Redskins if they are still in the playoff race in Week 16. New York has gone 8-24 over the past two seasons and has even less talent on its roster this year. Nevertheless, when the Giants visited FedEx Field last December, they built a 40-point lead before Washington scored two meaningless touchdowns in the fourth quarter of an embarrassing 40-16 loss.

Week 17: Dec. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Redskins’ win probability: 21 percent

There could be a lot on the line in the season finale on the road against Dallas. The Cowboys certainly expect to be playing for their third postseason appearance in four seasons, and if the Redskins can do enough to keep themselves alive in Week 17, this would be a fun, hard-fought matchup. If not, a traditionally important rivalry could feel pretty meaningless.

