

The Green Bay Packers’ success this season will depend on how well Aaron Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur work together. (Mike Roemer/Associated Press)

Matt LaFleur has made his position clear. Aaron Rodgers has a green light to change plays at the line of scrimmage, just as the quarterback wanted, starting when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears open the season Thursday night at Soldier Field.

No one knows exactly how that will look, though, because Rodgers played nary a down in the preseason despite LaFleur, a first-year head coach, installing a new offense. This much is certain: Changing plays at the line of scrimmage was an ugly bone of contention between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy last season and led to the coach’s firing in early December. The topic that buzzed throughout the offseason and preseason, until Labor Day.

“We’ve given him all the freedom,” LaFleur told reporters Monday. “So if he sees something, he’s got the green light to do whatever he needs to do to get us into a good play. We’re not going to take that from him.”

LaFleur typically sends two plays into the huddle, giving his quarterback the freedom to choose one at the line. But he didn’t specify how many would be sent to Rodgers. Nor was there much clarity on what Rodgers in June described — with a chuckle — as “a conversation in progress” about running the offense.

“I don’t think you want to ask me to turn off 11 years [of experience],” he told the NFL Network’s Michael Silver. “We have a number of 'check with me’s’ and line-of-scrimmage stuff. It’s just the other stuff that really not many people in this league can do.

“That’s not like a humble-brag or anything; that’s just a fact. There aren’t many people that can do at the line of scrimmage what I’ve done over the years. I mean, obviously, Tommy [Brady] can do it, no doubt. Peyton [Manning] could do it. Drew [Brees] can do it. [Patrick] Mahomes will be able to do it. Ben [Roethlisberger] has called the two-minute for years. There are a few of us who’ve just done it; it’s kind of second nature. And that’s just the icing on the cake for what I can do in this offense.”

Rodgers appears to have gotten what he wanted, although he calls the process a “great collaboration” involving him, offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and LaFleur.

“You have a lot of guys in the room who have been a part of calling plays,” he said (via the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Wilde). “Obviously Matt has, Nate has for a long time, Getsy was an offensive coordinator last year in college [at Mississippi State]. So it’s a great collaborative process.”

The “process” begins with the coaches putting together a game plan and then getting input from many sources.

“As a staff, you’re always trying to find a way you want to attack somebody. Then you want to present that to the players — and one being Aaron,” Hackett said Monday. “So, we kind of come together — Matt, myself, the entire staff, everybody in their different situations, and try to figure out the best way to gain an advantage and put ourselves in a good spot. And then the next thing we do is we present it to the players.

“I think that’s one of those things where you want to give it to Aaron and say, ‘Aaron, what do you think? What have you seen?’ And that’s where even more collaboration starts. So I think it’s always a fluid kind of organism as you’re going through the whole week, [and] you try to find and kind of tighten everything up so that he’s comfortable, he has enough tools in his toolbox to be able to make something happen and we’re comfortable with how we want to attack.”

Save for brief workouts, no one has any idea how this “collaboration” will look or work because Rodgers didn’t play a preseason down, not that he thinks that made much difference.

“If we didn’t play, I’d feel great going into Week 1. If we did, I wouldn’t really be worried too much about the results,” Rodgers said in mid-August. “If we go down and score a touchdown, it’s not going to give me any more confidence than I already have in the scheme. If we go three-and-out, it’s not going to dampen any confidence I have in what we’ve established so far in the training camp practices.”

Read more from The Post:

Jay Gruden: ‘I’m kind of numb’ to the Trent Williams holdout

Perspective: This Redskins season is a referendum on Jay Gruden

Fantasy Football 2019: beginner’s guide: The best draft picks for Rounds 1-3

Perspective: Patrick Mahomes was uniquely great last season. That doesn’t mean he won’t get even better.