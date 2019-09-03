

Michael A. Taylor spent most of this season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals clubhouse will be even more crowded Tuesday evening, once Michael A. Taylor and Wilmer Difo arrive to rejoin the club for September.

Both Taylor and Difo have been major league regulars in the past few seasons. Both have gotten shots to be everyday players — Taylor in center, Difo in the middle infield — and instead landed in the minors for most of 2019. But with the Nationals able to carry 40 players now, and a pennant push ahead, they will each get another chance to prove themselves in Washington. Difo is a switch-inning utility man who can play second, shortstop, third and even the outfield if needed. Taylor is the best defensive outfielder in the organization and one of the fastest runners.

Neither are expected to have a big role in September, with the Nationals already carrying 34 players and the bench deep with Howie Kendrick, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Adrián Sanchez, Gerardo Parra, Andrew Stevenson, Ryan Zimmerman or Matt Adams, and Kurt Suzuki or Yan Gomes. The Nationals decided in June to keep Parra instead of Taylor as their fourth outfielder. Then Stevenson was recalled throughout the summer, while Taylor remained with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, because he is a left-handed hitter. They also decided in the spring that Sanchez, not Difo, would be the 26th player who bounced between Washington and the minor leagues.

But both Difo and Taylor could be useful in specific situations. Difo is a sure-handed and versatile fielder, even if this April and May didn’t show that. The 27-year-old went to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies to clear his head, get regular at-bats and try to iron out the mistakes in his game. He was average at the plate, in the hitter-friendly Pacific League, but reports on his defense were more encouraging. That he can play just about anywhere, and is a switch-hitter, could come in handy if the Nationals play extra innings.

Taylor’s speed is his most attractive tool this time of year, especially since the Nationals’ bench doesn’t offer much. Stevenson has plus speed and has been used as a pinch-runner in the past. When asked about the September call-ups on Monday, and if he’s using this month to piece together a postseason roster, Washington Manager Dave Martinez mentioned that the team could use a runner, a player who can dependably steal a base. Taylor has a lot more experience doing than that Stevenson. If he plays well in the coming weeks, and the Nationals wind up in the wild-card game on Oct. 1, it could prove logical to carry Taylor as a chess piece on the base paths.

The 28-year-old has had two tough years with the Nationals, ever since he hit .271 with 19 home runs in 2017. He had a rough end to last season, struggling to find a rhythm with inconsistent at-bats. He didn’t hit much at the start of this season, despite offseason swing changes, but also didn’t get many opportunities. He found better results in Harrisburg, albeit against minor league pitching, and was named Eastern League player of the week in August when he hit .360 with one double, one triple, three homers, 10 RBI, eight runs, four walks and two steals in a seven-game stretch. He followed that by going 4 for 4 with four doubles last Friday.

And now Taylor could be the final piece Washington needs down the stretch. Martinez saw a near-complete club with a strong rotation, improved bullpen, potent lineup and a list of experienced pinch hitters. Off-the-bench speed was the only missing part.

Read more on the Nationals:

Perspective: The Nationals have been fun for months now, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the stands

Perspective: The Nats can’t let Anthony Rendon — his bat, his glove, his personality — get away

Victor Robles, the 22-year-old rookie, takes charge in the Nationals outfield

Juan Soto is improving his defense one step at a time

Analysis: Sean Doolittle is a great teammate. The Nationals need him to be a great closer, too.

Schedule analysis of National League contenders reveals possible playoff picture for Nationals

Batting practice pitcher Ali Modami is the Nationals’ secret good luck charm