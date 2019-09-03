Who was more excited by Rafael Nadal’s round-of-16 victory Monday evening at the U.S. Open: Tiger Woods or Nadal himself?

It was kind of hard to tell. The golfer brought his two children and girlfriend Erica Herman to the match against Marin Cilic and he matched the Spaniard nearly fist pump-for-fist pump during his 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Afterward, the two put on an impromptu show for ESPN, with Tiger gazing fondly from the stands as Nadal did his post-match interview on the court.

“For me it was a great honor playing in front of all of you [fans], of course,” Nadal told Tom Rinaldi. “Playing in front of Tiger is for me a very special thing. I always say I never had big idols, but I have to say one idol is him.”

Woods is recovering from an arthroscopic procedure to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee after a season in which he won the Masters for the fifth time.

“I always try to follow him, every single shot that he hit the whole year,” Nadal said, bringing a smile to Woods’s face. “For me, it is a big pleasure having him here supporting [me]. It means a lot. He’s a big legend of the sport, one of the greatest sportsmen of all time. I just want to congratulate him for one of the more amazing comebacks ever in sports, winning the Masters this year.”

The admiration was mutual, with Woods, who wore an Oakland Raiders cap to the match, tweeting, “What a great night watching @RafaelNadal. Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match.”

Game recognizes game and heaven knows both have it. Nadal is seeking his 19th Grand Slam title at the Open, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20. The future sets up more favorably for Nadal, 33, than Woods, who will turn 44 at the end of the year. With No. 1 Novak Djokovic out of the Open with a shoulder injury, second-ranked Nadal will play Diego Schwartzman, a 20th-ranked Argentine player, in a quarterfinal Wednesday night. For Woods, a history-making run seems more remote, as he trails Jack Nicklaus in majors won by three titles.

Their paths have crossed before with Nadal attending Woods’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas two years ago. Golf, Nadal stressed, is a hobby and he joked when asked if he’d played a round with Woods.

“Honestly, it’s much better if Tiger doesn’t see my swing,” he said. “Maybe he can lose a little bit of rhythm after that.”

