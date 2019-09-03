

The free throw line proved to be the difference between sweet relief and deep embarrassment.

Team USA escaped Turkey, 93-92, in overtime of a FIBA World Cup group play game on Tuesday, barely keeping alive a 13-year undefeated streak at major international tournaments.

Despite a frantic endgame that again raised doubts about Team USA’s ability in clutch situations, the Americans survived in front of a pro-Turkey crowd in Shanghai by cashing in at the line.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton delivered two game-clinching free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime. The extra period was made possible by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who hit two of his three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt with 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Turkey, meanwhile, saw its valiant upset bid die at the stripe. Holding a 92-91 lead with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Cedi Osman and Dogus Balbay combined to miss four straight free throws to set up Middleton’s heroics.

Much like during its recent exhibition loss to Australia, Team USA played scattered basketball down the stretch. Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker made a pair of crucial baskets in overtime, but an offensive goaltending call on Donovan Mitchell, an unsportsmanlike foul call on Joe Harris and a turnover by Myles Turner combined to push Team USA to the brink.

Turkey, ranked 17th in the FIBA World Rankings, was regarded as Team USA’s toughest competition in the first round of the tournament thanks to NBA talents including Ersan Ilyasova, Osman, Furkan Forkmaz and Semih Erden. Ilyasova led Turkey with a game-high 23 points, including a tip-in with 12.3 seconds left in regulation that could have been the game-winner.

Team USA improved to 2-0 at the World Cup and will play its final game of the opening round against Japan on Thursday. The Americans, who are playing without any A-list NBA talents in China, have not lost at a major international tournament since Sept. 1, 2006, when they fell to Greece in the semifinals of the FIBA World Championships.

