

Victor Robles, emboldened by a conversation with veteran Gerardo Parra, has led the Nationals outfield. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

In an era of launch angle, as hitters try to hit the ball farther and harder and in the air, there’s a renewed emphasis on defense in the outfield. The Washington Nationals outfield is, according to advanced metrics, average at the corners with a star in the middle. It’s taken a lot of work to make it that way, so this week, we’re looking at those three outfield spots by zeroing in on one each morning. We started in left, let’s move to center.

Victor Robles yo-yoed on an invisible string. The Washington Nationals center fielder shaded three steps from dead center toward left field, then toward right, then back again. He moved more than any outfielder on Monday against the New York Mets, and though he registered none of the diving catches and cannon throws with which he’s stuffed highlight reels this season, the small tweaks he made for the outfield were important.

The movement was partly from the scouting report and partly necessity — he can’t see the batter from straightaway center — but mostly it was because of the pitcher. Robles understood the Nationals’ starter, right-hander Joe Ross, favored his two-seam fastball. He thought the speed and break of the pitch was difficult to pull, so he played almost every batter of Ross’s outing — save Jeff McNeil and slugger Pete Alonso — as if they’d go opposite field. The Nationals trust Robles to control the outfield, and he truly assumed the responsibility in early June after sitting down with new teammate and two-time Gold Glove award winner Gerardo Parra.

“He told me I had a lot of ability, a lot of great ability, and to take advantage of it,” Robles said in Spanish through a team interpreter. “Ever since then, it’s like an extra boost of confidence … and [it] helped me with my game overall.”

The wow-worthy moments — the assist at third against the Cincinnati Reds, the sprint and diving catch against the Chicago White Sox — don’t happen without these subtle adjustments throughout a game. Neither do the 11 assists, which ties him for third in the majors. The steps to the side in the outfield are steps forward, and they showcase the 22-year-old rookie’s rapid growth from his zealous mistakes of spring, when he overthrew cutoff men or fired toward the wrong base.

They make him one of the best outfielders in the game, if you listen to the Nationals as well as advanced metrics, and they explain why Manager Dave Martinez said opposing coaches tell him: “Man, your center fielder is unbelievable.”

“He’s going to win a Gold Glove,” Martinez said of Robles. “Maybe two, three, four, five, six.”

The growth of Robles’s game is “not magical,” outfield coordinator Bob Henley said. Every afternoon, at 3:30 at home or 2:30 on the road, Robles and Henley meet in the outfield. Robles goes out that early because he likes the quiet of an empty stadium and focuses better without the chaos of batting practice.

Robles sets up about three-quarters of the way between second base and the center field wall, his regular positioning, and fields 25 to 35 balls while acting out different situations. He uses the road work sessions to study the park dimensions and where he wants to position against batters. He plays balls off the wall and watches how they roll through a cut of grass. During the grind of a long season, Henley sometimes suspects Robles might be too tired to field before the game.

“I would throw my hands up and say, ‘Hey, not a problem. It’s been every day for months, so take a breather,’ ” Henley said. “It’s just not the case. Every day, I hear, ‘Hey Bob! Bob!’ ”

As this season wore on, Robles became familiar with the swings of frequent opponents and took it upon himself to adapt the outfield’s approach. He became the point of communication between the outfield and Henley and directed his neighbors, usually Juan Soto in left and Adam Eaton in right. Robles and Eaton played normal opposite-field defense against Mets catcher René Rivera while shading Soto over even more. For J.D. Davis, Robles and Soto played normal opposite field while Eaton stayed put.

The entire unit pushed deeper for power hitters such as Alonso and Davis, and they took a few steps in against pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The Nationals mostly calibrate batter-to-batter, but Robles occasionally does pitch-to-pitch, like he did Monday by shading McNeil more to pull when he got ahead of Ross.

“You understand that he’s starting to get that feeling that this is his center field,” Martinez said. “The two guys in the corners, those are his guys … It’s really nice.”

Sometimes hitters beat the shift by going the opposite direction, like Davis’s pull single to left, or hitting it over their head, like Joe Panik’s double in the right-center gap. But outfielders do what they can to prevent it, including compensating for their own weaknesses. Robles said every outfielder has one direction — back, forward, left or right — that they like going in and one they don’t.

“My cheat side is to the left side, to right-field side,” Robles said. “I feel like I'm not as good covering ground in that direction because of where my glove is positioned.”

Standing at his locker in a tank-top and shorts, Robles pantomimed running with his glove behind tucked into his shoulder, shielded from the ball by his body. Robles likes diving with his wrist up, rather than out. He compensates for this slight discomfort by positioning himself a step or two further from where he wants to be. He hopes it’ll make it easier to get to a ball in that direction.

Robles will modify the defense’s approach further depending on the scouting report. If the batter likes to try to leg-out hustle doubles, he might play a step in. If it’s a close game and there’s a runner on second who could score on a groundball up the middle, it might be two or three.

Mistakes still pop up occasionally, but Robles prepares for those, too. One of his favorite afternoon drills forces him to pretend he gets a poor read or jump on a flyball and compensate. The familiarity with that situation prevents panic, and it helped Monday. He was in the right spot when, in the seventh inning, Mets shortstop Amed Rosario lined sharply to medium-deep center, just to Robles’s left, his weak side. Robles opened up toward the right just as he realized the ball was slicing back the other way.

“I read it wrong,” he said.

The young center fielder twisted his body back the other way. He maintained his balance, backpedaled and snared the ball. He had, not for the first time, adjusted on the fly.

