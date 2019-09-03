

Luciano Acosta, left, has started one of the past five MLS matches and Wayne Rooney has missed four of eight. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

D.C. United vs. Puebla preview

What: Friendly.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Audi Field.

Outlook: With no MLS match this weekend and some regulars needing minutes, Coach Ben Olsen said Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta will start against the Mexican club.

Rooney, the captain and leading scorer, has missed four of the past eight matches, including the past two because of a red card. Acosta has started one of the previous five.

Olsen will use a mix of regulars, reserves and second-division players from Loudoun United in the last of three friendlies against overseas foes. Relying on many young players amid busy stretches of league games, D.C. lost to Spain’s Real Betis, 5-2, in May and France’s Olympique Marseille, 8-1, in July.

“A little bit of a puzzle, but it will probably be the best team we put forward for one of these friendlies because of the circumstances,” Olsen said. “We need the training session for some guys — meaning 30 minutes or 45 — and some guys need to get pushed and get real game time. There will be some 90-minute performances.”

Rooney returned to Washington on Monday after spending several days in England with family. Acosta entered in the 87th minute of the 3-0 victory Saturday at Montreal.

On how much Rooney and Acosta will play, Olsen added: “You go into the game scheduling the minutes, then the whistle blows and you have to adapt and still evaluate their fitness. If the data says they are fine, we will keep pushing them.”

Secondary players likely to see time include goalkeeper Chris Seitz, defender Marquinhos Pedroso and winger Emmanuel Boateng, as well as Loudoun-based homegrown Antonio Bustamante. Griffin Yow, the 16-year-old attacker who scored against Real Betis, is nursing a minor ankle injury and unlikely to play.

With four league matches left, United (11-10-9, 42 points) is fourth in an Eastern Conference race that will send seven to postseason. The next league date is Sept. 15 at Portland.

Puebla (1-3-3) is 17th in 20-team Liga MX following a 1-1 draw at Queretaro on Sunday. Midfielder Alejandro Chumacero was recalled by the Bolivian national team for next Tuesday’s friendly at Ecuador.

