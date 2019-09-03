

There are plenty of good seats available, but if you’re not planning to attend Wednesday’s matinee series finale between the Nationals and Mets, all you’ll need to watch the game is a device with an Internet connection. The National League East showdown will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube as part of MLB’s 13-game trial package with the Google-owned online platform.

MLB Network’s Scott Braun will handle play-by-play duties, while MASN Nationals analyst F.P. Santangelo and MLB Network analyst Al Leiter will provide color commentary for the game, which will not be shown live on MASN, MLB.TV or any other channel. MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi, a McLean native, will provide additional reporting from Nationals Park. The radio broadcast will be on 106.7 The Fan as usual.

Coverage for Wednesday’s 1:05 p.m. game, YouTube’s ninth exclusive broadcast this season and the first to feature the Nationals or Mets, will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Robert Flores and Mark DeRosa from MLB Network’s studio in New Jersey. Washington’s game against the Braves on Sept. 13 is also slated to be broadcast on YouTube.

Last year, Facebook aired 25 MLB games exclusively. Unlike that arrangement, which required viewers to have a Facebook account, YouTube games are available free on any device without having to log in by going to YouTube.com/MLB or by searching “MLB” in the YouTube app.

“We’ve tried to make it very, very easy for fans to find the ubiquity of devices that YouTube is available on,” YouTube’s head of sports partnerships, Tim Katz, said in a phone interview. “From my perspective, it should be easier than watching a normal game, because you don’t have to subscribe to anything. As long as you have an Internet connection, you can access these games.”

Unlike traditional TV broadcasts, YouTube’s MLB broadcasts don’t feature commercial breaks between innings or during pitching changes. Instead, viewers of Wednesday’s game can expect to see live and recorded player interviews, highlights, and various Nats and Mets YouTube content. There’s also a live chat featuring social media representatives from both teams and popular YouTube creators, such as Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien, whose baseball breakdowns have gone viral this season.

Katz said he has been pleased with the results of the partnership thus far. Last week’s Braves-Rockies game has more than 900,000 views, while the Dodgers’ win over the Cardinals on Aug. 7 has more than 1.6 million views.

“We’re getting a lot of core fans that are watching baseball on a daily basis and we’re bringing in new fans by virtue of our platform, being a little younger than television,” Katz said. “ … We’re also seeing a lot of fans watching from outside the U.S., and that’s been really fun to see."

How to access Wednesday’s Nationals-Mets game broadcast:

There are no fees or sign-ups required and you do not need a YouTube account to access the game.

Mobile

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for “MLB.”

3. Tap the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

5. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on “Set Reminder” to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

6. Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.

Smart TV

1. Open the YouTube app.

2. Search for “MLB.”

3. Click on the MLB YouTube channel.

4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.

Desktop

1. Go to www.youtube.com/mlb on your browser.

2. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live.

3. If the game is upcoming, click the “Set Reminder” button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).

If all else fails, you can watch the game in the video player below.

