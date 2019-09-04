

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur bump fists during a preseason game last month. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers can see the field like few quarterbacks of his or any generation, and this summer something new entered his vision: the end. Rodgers plans to play into his 40s, following the trend a few of his high-level contemporaries started. But football is an unkind profession, and it frequently prohibits even its best practitioners to navigate it on their terms.

The past two seasons have cemented that point. Rodgers last played a playoff game in January 2017, having since watched two years of his late prime evaporate. A collarbone injury shelved him for much of 2017. He dragged a balky knee through the entirety of 2018, hastening the Green Bay Packers’ deterioration and leading to a coaching change, the first Green Bay has undergone since Rodgers replaced Brett Favre as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. He turns 36 in December.

Rodgers is entering a new phase of his career, tying his hopes for a second Super Bowl to first-time head coach Matt LaFleur, a 39-year-old who had been an NFL offensive coordinator for two seasons. It may also be the start of the final phase of Rodgers’s career, and he seems aware his athletic mortality is approaching.

“My career is at stake every year I go out there,” Rodgers said at the outset of training camp. “I got to perform, or else they’re going to find someone who can come in here and do it just as well for less. Every great player I’ve been around here has either finished up someplace else or had a disappointing end to their time here. I’d like to not be one of those, but I’m realistic enough to realize it’s happened to a lot of my close friends.”

As a franchise, Green Bay has for years been structured around Rodgers, either through their own design, by the force of his sheer talent and willfulness or some combination of both. As Rodgers nears his late 30s, he remains the unquestioned center of the Packers’ universe, and the Packers recognize he offers them an annual path at competing for the Super Bowl. But they also recognize that window, after more than a decade and in the aftermath of two seasons of disappointment, could be closing soon.

“I’m obviously not lost to the fact we had one of the premier quarterbacks of all time and that we needed to get better in certain areas,” said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who rose to the position in 2018. “I don’t know if I thought about the fact we have to win him a Super Bowl. But I did feel a responsibility that, hey, we have an opportunity with Aaron to do some special things.”



Matt LaFleur, in the walking boot, is Aaron Rodgers's first new coach since he became a starter. (Mike Roemer/AP)

‘How can we make this better?’

A dozen seasons ago, Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy won the Super Bowl together. But by the end, their partnership had grown dysfunctional. Rodgers would change plays at the line of scrimmage with abandon. He once openly expressed frustration about a perceived lack of touches for No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.

At Green Bay’s training camp, one could have gained the impression the Packers are giving a gentle tug to Rodgers’s reins. When asked why he believed LaFleur would be a good fit with Rodgers, Gutekunst replied: “His communication skills. I thought he was really, really bright, and he wasn’t afraid to have the tough conversations you have to have.”

Tim Boyle, Green Bay’s second-year backup quarterback, said the primary difference in the Packers’ new system is that LaFleur’s is more “structured.” Rodgers had power over the ultimate play-call under McCarthy, able to audible at the line of scrimmage if he saw reason to veer from the play McCarthy sent in. LaFleur, Boyle said, gives his quarterbacks options but not complete freedom.

“This year, it’s more of, you got this play, and this play,” Boyle said. “If you get the second look, we’re getting to this play. It’s not really adjustment at the line of scrimmage. There will be some, but I don’t think it’s as much as we’re used to.”

LaFleur’s task is complicated. He needs Rodgers — an alpha male with a Super Bowl ring, a nine-figure contract and a pathological competitive streak — to adapt without losing what makes him great, and fit his improvisational brilliance into a structured scheme. How Rodgers operates in LaFleur’s system is speculative — despite breaking in a new offense, Rodgers did not play a preseason snap before Green Bay’s opener Thursday night in Chicago.

This week, perhaps signaling a shift in his thinking from the start of camp after having worked with Rodgers, LaFleur made clear he wants to leverage Rodgers’s creativity and experience diagnosing defenses at the line of scrimmage. He said Rodgers has “all the freedom” and the “green light” to put the Packers into a good play.

When LaFleur took over, he viewed establishing communication with Rodgers as his most important undertaking. Whenever possible, LaFleur called Rodgers to talk — not about football, but to get to know him. LaFleur does not believe their closeness in age — a gap of just more than three years — matters at all. But their constant communication has established rapport.

“Him and I are friends,” Rodgers said at the start of training camp. “That’s the first part of the relationship. The on-the-field relationship is one that grows over time. He hasn’t called a play in to me in a game situation yet. So there’s a process with feeling comfortable the way the play comes in, him trusting me and me trusting him. But I feel great about the communication.”

In Atlanta, as quarterbacks coach, LaFleur helped install then-coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system. What he learned working with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, he can apply to Rodgers’s transition to the offense.

“These guys have countless reps of doing stuff a certain way,” LaFleur said in late July. “And they’ve done it at such a high level. The trick for us is, ‘Okay, how do we take what we know and implement what he knows and mesh that together and constantly challenge each other?’ I’ve had to get comfortable with some uncomfortable things, as well as him.”

Rodgers appreciates LaFleur’s creativity and open-mindedness. Rodgers leads robust conversations in the quarterback room when LaFleur is present, and they frequently speak one-on-one, too. Rodgers considers himself a visual learner, and when he wants to know why LaFleur called a certain play or installed a specific concept, LaFleur will show him 20 clips on film.

“He’s got a lot of great ideas,” LaFleur said. “It’s fun to see how we can implement each other’s ideas into how we’re building this thing. It’s no different than when you’re talking to a coach. You’re always making sure we’re doing stuff the right way. … That’s what I appreciate about him. Everything is, ‘How can we make this better?’ ”



“My career is at stake every year I go out there,” Rodgers said at the outset of training camp. (Mike Roemer/AP)

Finding the right complement

LaFleur is a disciple of Mike and Kyle Shanahan, so the system he has installed relies on zone running, play-action and bootlegs, all of which makes life easier on quarterbacks. Still, Gutekunst pushes back at the notion the Packers had moved to that offense with Rodgers in mind, because Rodgers is the uncommon quarterback who doesn’t need the position to be made easier.

“He can handle it,” Gutekunst said. “He’s one of the few that I’ve been around that can really handle that kind of stuff. I don’t think it was like, ‘We got to take something off Aaron.’ As good as he is, we want to lean on him as much as we can, because he helps us win. … But I did think it would be beneficial for us if we did something that could complement him.”

The complement came on the other side of the ball. The Packers splurged in free agency for pass rushers Za’Darius Smith (four years, $66 million) and Preston Smith (four years, $52 million). They used their first two draft picks on defense, too, taking linebacker Rashan Gary 12th overall and trading up for safety Darnell Savage at No. 21.

The Packers mostly stood pat with skill players around Rodgers, opting for youth, potential and the belief that Rodgers can make it all work. They hope an increased workload unlocks running back Aaron Jones’s potential, and that a secondary threat next to Adams will emerge from a youthful receiving corps that includes Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow, a former practice squad player who is a Rodgers favorite.

The tilt toward defense, Gutekunst said, had less to do with Rodgers than recognizing an urgent need to fix a broken unit. But putting him in LaFleur’s system and pairing him with an improved defense should place less pressure on Rodgers. No matter Rodgers’s brilliance, not expecting Rodgers to win shootouts every week is a sensible path forward for a quarterback entering the late stages.

Rodgers has noticed signs of his age and mostly chuckled at them. He called himself “a millennial, but an old millennial.” He was telling a story that happened several years ago to a handful of teammates, and then he realized none of them had been around then or knew any of the principals. So he stopped. He chides teammates for always having enjoyed spell check on their mobile devices.

“These kids don’t even know how to spell,” Rodgers said, grinning at another reminder that he is no longer a kid himself.

