

Antonio Brown wasn't happy about his helmet change and now is disgruntled about fines. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

Antonio Brown hasn’t had the smoothest adjustment to his offseason move from Pittsburgh to Oakland. He fought unsuccessfully to be allowed to use a helmet that has been banned, even reportedly threatening to quit the NFL, and also had a well-documented absence from training camp because of frostbite from a cryotherapy mishap.

The latest drama: Brown went public with his unhappiness over being fined nearly $54,000 by the Raiders. In an Instagram story this week, he shared an image of a letter in which Mike Mayock, the team’s general manager, explained that Brown had been fined for missing a walk through and noted that he had been previously fined for missing training camp.

Brown’s reaction?

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” he wrote. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines from #Raiders pic.twitter.com/0OMhdwFu7K — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 4, 2019

Mayock’s note opened cordially enough with a “Dear Antonio” salutation, then quickly got down to business.

“As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders walk through on August 22. Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a) (viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders Club Discipline Schedule.

“You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders’ preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”

Who knows where all this will lead and what, if anything, will come next? NFL teams often don’t bother to collect these fines, as CBS’s Amy Trask, the Raiders’ former CEO, pointed out. Often, she wrote, “the letters are sent simply to reserve rights,” although she said she doesn’t know what the Raiders intend to do with Brown’s fines.

Naturally, Brown wants all of this continued unrest to play out in public. Why else would he post a photo of his peeling feet this summer, leading to speculation about what had happened before the story of cryotherapy and frostbite emerged? Why else threaten to quit over a helmet he knew was being phased out months and months ago?

The Raiders sound as if they’re losing some patience, but a stellar season, like those Brown has routinely delivered, would go a long way toward restoring their happiness with a player for whom they traded 2019 third- and fifth-round picks and gave a reworked contract that could pay him as much as $54.1 million over the next three years.

As far as the Raiders are concerned, kickoff Monday night probably can’t come quickly enough.

