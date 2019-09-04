

Yamil Asad posted nine goals and eight assists last season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

D.C. United has reached a contract agreement in principle with Argentine attacker Yamil Asad to rejoin the MLS squad in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said Tuesday.

Asad, 25, arrived in Washington on Tuesday and will undergo a physical and watch a friendly against Puebla on Wednesday.

The plan is for him to sign a precontract with United, effective in January, and ink a separate deal to play right away with Loudoun United, a second-division squad with 10 matches remaining. The MLS pact would probably be guaranteed for two years.

MLS rosters are frozen for the rest of the season and, even if he could have joined the first team for the four-game playoff push, Asad is not in peak fitness and form to contribute.

By playing for Leesburg-based Loudoun, albeit at a lower level, Asad would begin to reintegrate into the program and work on his conditioning.

United officials and one of Asad’s agents did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Asad was among United’s top players in 2018 with nine goals and eight assists, but when his loan from Argentine club Velez Sarsfield expired last winter and the sides were unable to strike a deal to extend the stay, he returned home. At Sarsfield, however, he played in just one match and, in July, his contract expired.

United entertained the idea of re-signing him earlier in the summer, but negotiations stalled and D.C. turned to other targets. In the transfer window, United acquired two attackers (Ola Kamara and Emmanuel Boateng) and a defensive midfielder (Felipe Martins).

Asad, who scored the first goal in Audi Field history in July 2018, is primarily a left-sided midfielder, a position filled most of this year by Lucas Rodriguez, who is on loan from Argentina’s Estudiantes.

With Asad returning, United will have to decide whether to attempt to retain Rodriguez (five goals, three assists). The status of Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta, whose contract expires at the end of the year, could also impact whether Rodriguez returns. Keeping all three is not out of the question either, one person close to the decision-making process said.

