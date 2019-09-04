

A 2017 comment by Robert McNair, the Houston Texans’ late owner, cut so deeply that the team’s star wide receiver said it made him feel “like I’m a slave again.”

As NFL players and owners debated player activism that fall in the wake of controversial protests during the national anthem, McNair told fellow owners “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” according to an ESPN report. The comment infuriated players, threatening the already fragile relationship. The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins, one the league’s top wide receivers, was so offended that he sat out a practice and seriously considered sitting out a game. In a GQ interview published this week, he described the cultural divide between NFL owners and a mostly black workforce. (The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport found that 70 percent of players are black.)

“It’s hard for people to understand what that means, when your family was slaves. You can’t relate to something like that if your great-uncle’s not telling you stories about their parents or their grandparents and what they went through,” Hopkins said in the GQ story. “Not even too long ago, people couldn’t even drink out of the same water faucet. Not even 100 years ago.”

McNair’s comment during that October, 2017 meeting came as owners and players sought to resolve a situation that had President Trump repeatedly criticizing players who were taking a knee or otherwise demonstrating during the national anthem. Hopkins said he seriously considering whether to play when the Texans played the Seattle Seahawks the following week in Seattle.

“[P]eople don’t understand,” Hopkins said. “I’m from South Carolina. I’m from a real cultured state, where there’s still racism daily. Still, places are segregated. I really didn’t want to play in that game, dog,” he said. “I was like, ‘[Expletive], this is bigger than a game, man.’ I’ve got to stand for something [to set an example for his children]. If their daddy don’t stand up, then what the hell am I going to tell them?

“It feels like I’m a slave again. Getting ran over. Listen to the master, go to work. But I took into consideration that [McNair] was older — RIP, his soul. He was a good man, but some people they don’t really … When you grow up certain places, you talk a certain way.”

McNair, one of the league’s most active and influential owners, continued to speak out against player protests, saying in early 2018 that NFL playing fields are “not the place for political statements” and that teams needed to demonstrate to angry fans that they “respect our flag and respect our country.” The original owner of the Texans when Houston got its expansion franchise in 1999, McNair died in late 2018 at the age of 81.

