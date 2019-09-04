

Melvin Gordon's summer-long holdout will likely extend into the regular season. (Steven Senne/AP)

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout for a new contract has no end in sight, but his employer’s recent declaration that he can seek a trade encouraged at least one team to pick up the phone.

The Philadelphia Eagles offered to send the Los Angeles Chargers running back Jordan Howard, along with a swap of mid-round picks, in exchange for Gordon, according to the MMQB. The proposal also included the Chargers paying some of Gordon’s salary.

The Chicago Bears traded Howard to the Eagles in March in exchange for a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick. Howard broke the Bears’ rookie rushing record with his 1,313-yard performance in 2016, but his yards-per-carry dipped the last two seasons.

The Chargers are reportedly seeking a 2020 first-round pick or a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 first-round pick to acquire Gordon so naturally, they rejected Philadelphia’s offer.

Gordon, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft, is a two-time pro bowler and is in the final year of his rookie deal, which pays him $5.6 million this season. But the 26-year-old is reportedly seeking an extension worth $13 million annually.

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension on Wednesday, making him the league’s highest-paid running back with an annual average value of $15 million.

[Sorry, Melvin Gordon, but Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is an outlier among running backs]

Elliott’s performance in his first three seasons (4,048 yards on the ground and a two-time NFL rushing leader) and value to the Cowboys offense seemed to justify a substantial raise, despite the increasingly disposable nature of the running back position.

In his first four seasons, Gordon has gained 3,628 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. He only has one 1,000-yard season to his name but has at least 400 receiving yards each of the last three years.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers downplayed (inadvertently or not) Gordon’s role in their offense at the beginning of training camp.

“It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard,” Rivers said in support of the running backs who were at camp. “We love Melvin, but we’re going to go with what we’ve got. It’s a pretty dang good group.”

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a story featuring Rivers’ quote, simply saying “DAMN.”

Gordon responded to Mathieu with, “Wild right !!”

Wild right !! https://t.co/iNudX8pHVl — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 26, 2019

Rivers clarified his comments last month.

“I know Melvin knows I’m pulling for him,” Rivers said. “And in saying that, that means you want what’s best for him. You want him to feel great. You want him to be at peace with how it all ends, and hopefully it’s right here.”

The Chargers currently boast a running back committee, led by Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Ekeler ran for 554 yards in 2018 while Jackson averaged 4.1 yards-per-carry in his rookie season.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Sunday that the team told Gordon’s agents that they will not negotiate a new contract until after the season.

“We have to get focused on the season and our next opponent,” Telesco said. “So when or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season on his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season.”

Gordon will reportedly “explore his options,” which includes returning to the Chargers.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, October 29 at 4 p.m.

More NFL:

Cowboys didn’t play hardball with Ezekiel Elliott. A Super Bowl shot was too much to pass up.

Antonio Brown lashes out at Raiders over being fined nearly $54,000

DeAndre Hopkins felt ‘like I’m a slave’ after late Texans owner’s ‘inmates’ comment