

Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Jared Goff became a Super Bowl quarterback last season for the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, he received the big contract extension to match that distinction.

Goff, the top selection of the 2016 NFL draft, agreed to a four-year deal worth $134 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The new deal contains a league-record $110 million in guaranteed money, according to that person, and keeps Goff under contract with the Rams through the 2024 season.

The Rams announced the agreement without specifying contract terms.

Goff had two seasons remaining on his original rookie deal with the Rams, signed after they drafted him out of California. The Rams previously had exercised their fifth-year option in that deal, which was to pay Goff nearly $4.3 million for the 2019 season and just under $22.8 million for 2020. With the extension, Goff is set to make about $161 million over the next six seasons.

The extension surpasses the four-year, $128 million deal that fellow quarterback Carson Wentz, drafted one spot after Goff in 2016, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in June.

Goff has flourished the past two seasons under Rams Coach Sean McVay, being selected to the past two Pro Bowls. He guided the Rams to last season’s Super Bowl before their offense was shut down in a loss to the New England Patriots.

In his three NFL seasons, Goff has thrown for 9,581 yards and 65 touchdowns.

