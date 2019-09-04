

Jerry Jones is interviewed Wednesday on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on Wall Street to ring the opening bell Wednesday morning at the New York Stock Exchange as part of his role as a major investor in the energy company Comstock Resources.

That wasn’t the only way in which Jones was doing his part to stimulate the national economy. He also handed a six-year, $90 million contract extension to the Cowboys’ centerpiece runner, Ezekiel Elliott, to make Elliott the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Elliott now is to make $102.9 million over the next eight seasons, taking the two years and $12.9 million left on his existing contract into account.

“I just turned my pockets out upstairs,” Jones told CNBC. “It means I’m $100 million lighter as of this morning.”

Jones and the Cowboys have been on a bit of a spending spree in recent weeks, striking deals with linebacker Jaylon Smith, right tackle La’el Collins and now Elliott. They still must deal with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys accommodated Elliott’s demand for a new deal even with two years seasons on his rookie contract (including the fifth-year option previously exercised by the team), narrowly avoiding having Elliott’s holdout spill over into the regular season.

That speaks to Elliott’s value at what has become a mostly devalued position leaguewide. It also speaks, perhaps, to Jones not wanting to take any chances about disrupting a season in which the Cowboys just might have a chance to make what has become an oh-so-elusive return to the Super Bowl.

“Zeke allows us to create such problems for the defense that then we can open it up to our passing, open it up to Dak Prescott,” Jones said in his CNBC interview. “Of course, we’ve got to have some guys on defense to get those [offensive] guys the ball. That’s what this is all about.”



Ezekiel Elliott becomes the NFL's highest-paid running back. (Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Cowboys could have taken a harder-line stance with Elliott, refusing to negotiate an extension with him, as the Los Angeles Chargers now are doing with holdout running back Melvin Gordon. They could have held the negotiating line below the $14.375 million per season that running back Todd Gurley got last year as part of his four-year, $57.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, a contract that looks less prudent for the team now with Gurley’s knee issues.

This is, after all, a passing-first league. Productive running backs can be found just about anywhere, in any round of the draft. And they generally are discarded quickly, before their 30th birthdays. For NFL teams, that’s usually not a wise manner in which to invest.

But Elliott is a notable exception. He has led the league in rushing in two of his three NFL seasons. He and Jim Brown are the only two running backs in league history, with a minimum of 750 career rushing attempts, averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game. He is the focal point of the Dallas offense. He makes Prescott better.

With Elliott, the Cowboys are a pretty complete team and a legitimate contender. They’re coming off an NFC East-winning season in 2018. They have a dependable quarterback in Prescott, a standout receiver in Cooper, an excellent offensive line and a defense that was ranked in the league’s top 10 last season.

Without Elliott, who knows? Too much could be asked of Prescott. Opposing defenses could take away Cooper in the passing game. The Dallas defense could be on the field too often and stretched too thin.

A Cowboys’ return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season cannot be secured early in the season. But it could have been lost amid Elliott-less struggles. Not now, with Elliott back on the practice field Wednesday and likely to play in Sunday’s season opener versus the New York Giants.

“Zeke has been arguably our best player,” Jones said. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else. But he’s an [integral] part to our success. … He plays a position that has some pretty interesting dynamics to it because running backs are short-lived, although we had what I consider to be one of the top five greatest ones in Emmitt Smith. And Emmitt ran the ball for 13 years. So you don’t have to have a four- or five-year career [as] a running back.”

Jones said during a radio interview Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that “there’s no question the pie is getting smaller” in terms of signing Cowboys players to hefty extensions. The price tag for Prescott isn’t getting any smaller, given Jared Goff’s four-year, $134 million deal Tuesday with the Rams after Carson Wentz’s four-year, $128 million extension in June with the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott joined Elliott in the Cowboys’ 2016 draft class. Next, he will join Elliott in the $100 million contract club.

It will be money very well spent for Jones and the Cowboys, particularly if Elliott and Prescott lead the way in fully recapturing the franchise’s past on-field glory.

“Zeke has a big heart,” Jones said Wednesday on CNBC. “Now he’s got a thick pocketbook, too.”

