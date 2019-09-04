

Who will win the Super Bowl in the NFL's 100th season? (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

With the NFL season kicking off Thursday night, it’s time to gather the nation’s top football experts and tally up their predictions for 2019. The usual franchises are well represented — the Patriots, Chiefs and Saints seem to be getting the most love among analysts — but there are a few out-there predictions to consider.

John Clayton, The Washington Post

AFC division winners: Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Jaguars

AFC wild cards: Chargers, Browns

NFC division winners: Saints, Vikings, Rams, Cowboys

NFC wild cards: Eagles, Seahawks

Super Bowl: Saints over Patriots

Peter King, Football Morning in America

AFC playoff seeds

1. Chiefs, 2. Steelers, 3. Patriots, 4. Colts, 5. Chargers, 6. Texans

NFC playoff seeds

1. Saints, 2. Eagles, 3. Rams, 4. Packers, 5. Bears, 6. 49ers

AFC championship: Chiefs over Patriots

NFC championship: Saints over Eagles

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Saints

CBS Sports’ Super Bowl predictions

Jason La Canfora: Patriots

Pete Prisco: Packers

Will Brinson: Vikings

Sean Wagner-McGough: Chiefs

Jared Dubin: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Chiefs

NFL.com/NFL Network Super Bowl predictions

DeAngelo Hall: Saints over Chiefs

Judy Battista: Chiefs over Eagles

Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints

Adam Schein: Chiefs over Packers

Joe Thomas: Browns over Seahawks

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Saints

David Carr: Raiders over Falcons

Gil Brandt: Cowboys over Patriots

Dave Dameshek: Chargers over Falcons

ESPN’s Football Power Index prediction (based on 20,000 simulations of the entire NFL schedule)

AFC playoff seeds

1. Chargers, 2. Patriots. 3. Browns, 4. Texans, 5. Steelers, 6. Titans

NFC playoff seeds

1. Packers, 2. Saints, 3. 49ers, 4. Eagles, 5. Rams, 6. Falcons

AFC championship game: Chargers over Texans

NFC championship game: Saints over Rams

Super Bowl: Saints over Chargers

Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated

AFC playoff seeds

1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Browns, 4. Colts, 5. Steelers, 6. Chargers

NFC playoffs seeds

1. Rams, 2. Saints, 3. Vikings, 4. Eagles, 5. 49ers, 6. Packers

AFC championship game: Patriots over Colts

NFC championship game: Saints over Rams

Super Bowl: Patriots over Saints

FiveThirtyEight Super Bowl chances (per ELO metric)

1. Patriots (14 percent)

2. Chiefs (9 percent)

3. Saints (8 percent)

4. Rams (7 percent)

5. Eagles (7 percent)

6. Chargers (6 percent)

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

AFC playoff seeds

1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Jaguars, 4. Steelers, 5. Browns, 6. Jets

NFC playoff seeds

1. Eagles, 2. Seahawks, 3. Bears, 4. Panthers, 5. Vikings, 6. Chargers

AFC championship game: Patriots over Jaguars

NFC championship game: Eagles over Seahawks

Super Bowl: Patriots over Eagles

Norman Chad’s 2019 NFL Team of Destiny

Jaguars

Read more on the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys reach agreement on massive new deal

Aaron Rodgers can do it all. If the Packers got it right in the offseason, he might not have to.

Daniel Snyder dreamed of owning the Redskins. Two decades in, success remains elusive.

Andrew Luck made a brave decision, and he might inspire other NFL players to do the same

Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland are an unlikely fit but might be exactly what each other needs