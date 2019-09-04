With the NFL season kicking off Thursday night, it’s time to gather the nation’s top football experts and tally up their predictions for 2019. The usual franchises are well represented — the Patriots, Chiefs and Saints seem to be getting the most love among analysts — but there are a few out-there predictions to consider.
John Clayton, The Washington Post
AFC division winners: Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Jaguars
AFC wild cards: Chargers, Browns
NFC division winners: Saints, Vikings, Rams, Cowboys
NFC wild cards: Eagles, Seahawks
Super Bowl: Saints over Patriots
Peter King, Football Morning in America
AFC playoff seeds
1. Chiefs, 2. Steelers, 3. Patriots, 4. Colts, 5. Chargers, 6. Texans
NFC playoff seeds
1. Saints, 2. Eagles, 3. Rams, 4. Packers, 5. Bears, 6. 49ers
AFC championship: Chiefs over Patriots
NFC championship: Saints over Eagles
Super Bowl: Chiefs over Saints
CBS Sports’ Super Bowl predictions
Jason La Canfora: Patriots
Pete Prisco: Packers
Will Brinson: Vikings
Sean Wagner-McGough: Chiefs
Jared Dubin: Chiefs
Ryan Wilson: Chiefs
John Breech: Chiefs
NFL.com/NFL Network Super Bowl predictions
DeAngelo Hall: Saints over Chiefs
Judy Battista: Chiefs over Eagles
Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints
Adam Schein: Chiefs over Packers
Joe Thomas: Browns over Seahawks
Charley Casserly: Patriots over Saints
David Carr: Raiders over Falcons
Gil Brandt: Cowboys over Patriots
Dave Dameshek: Chargers over Falcons
ESPN’s Football Power Index prediction (based on 20,000 simulations of the entire NFL schedule)
AFC playoff seeds
1. Chargers, 2. Patriots. 3. Browns, 4. Texans, 5. Steelers, 6. Titans
NFC playoff seeds
1. Packers, 2. Saints, 3. 49ers, 4. Eagles, 5. Rams, 6. Falcons
AFC championship game: Chargers over Texans
NFC championship game: Saints over Rams
Super Bowl: Saints over Chargers
Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated
AFC playoff seeds
1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Browns, 4. Colts, 5. Steelers, 6. Chargers
NFC playoffs seeds
1. Rams, 2. Saints, 3. Vikings, 4. Eagles, 5. 49ers, 6. Packers
AFC championship game: Patriots over Colts
NFC championship game: Saints over Rams
Super Bowl: Patriots over Saints
FiveThirtyEight Super Bowl chances (per ELO metric)
1. Patriots (14 percent)
2. Chiefs (9 percent)
3. Saints (8 percent)
4. Rams (7 percent)
5. Eagles (7 percent)
6. Chargers (6 percent)
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
AFC playoff seeds
1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Jaguars, 4. Steelers, 5. Browns, 6. Jets
NFC playoff seeds
1. Eagles, 2. Seahawks, 3. Bears, 4. Panthers, 5. Vikings, 6. Chargers
AFC championship game: Patriots over Jaguars
NFC championship game: Eagles over Seahawks
Super Bowl: Patriots over Eagles
Norman Chad’s 2019 NFL Team of Destiny
Jaguars
