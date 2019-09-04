

Paul Richardson Jr., who occupies the first seat inside the Washington Redskins’ locker room, looked to his right at a row of his fellow wide receivers. Cam Sims sat with a towel over his head, as Kelvin Harmon dressed quietly in the background. Trey Quinn and Terry McLaurin both come and go.

“Yeah, these guys are hungry. Look at them,” Richardson said, scanning the adjacent lockers. “They look like they’re starving right now. … That’s why they’re here, though. … When guys aren’t on the field when they want to be on the field, they’re supposed … to be bothered. And at the same time, they’ve got to encourage the guys that are out there, too. That’s part of the game. Guys are hungry, their heads in the right place. I like it.”

Richardson was the newest addition to the Redskins’ receiving corpse when he signed as a free agent in the spring of 2018, but just one year later, he is his position’s elder statesman. The organization made the decision to go young at wide receiver, and Richardson is Washington’s only wideout with more than two years of experience.

Quinn will start in the slot after being the last pick of the 2018 draft and playing just three games as a rookie — game experience that now counts as second-most among the receivers group. Third-round rookie McLaurin will start on the outside in place of released former first-round pick Josh Doctson, while fellow first-year players Harmon and Steven Sims Jr. will have roles. Robert Davis was a sixth-round pick in 2017, but has yet to be on a roster for the majority of a season and has only played one game. Cam Sims was a training camp standout, but will start the season on the practice squad.

The topic of the team’s youth at the position has already gotten old to this group.

“There’s not much to say about it,” Quinn said. “We’re young, we’re inexperienced, but who gives a [care]. It’s football. … We’re just competitive. We’re talented. The only thing we don’t have is experience and, like I said, who gives a [care] about that anyway. … We all make plays.”

Quinn in particular feels the need to prove himself as the top slot receiver on the team. The organization was comfortable enough with the shifty route-runner and sure hands that it allowed Jamison Crowder to depart in free agency and not sign or draft a player to replace him. That decision was questioned, which annoyed Quinn, but he says he’ll hold his tongue to avoid saying something he shouldn’t.

“I want to be really freaking explicit about it, but I’m just ready to go,” Quinn said. “Prove everybody wrong. I know it’s cliche to say, but I really don’t feel like saying what’s on my mind right now.”

Coach Jay Gruden said he has no concerns about the relative inexperience of the team’s receiving corps, adding that the team’s goal of spreading targets around should allow the youngsters a chance to slowly get acclimated without having to shoulder a heavy load immediately. At the same time, there will be no easing into the season, with four playoff teams from last season on the Redskins’ schedule over the first five weeks.

The Redskins’ pass catchers will have the advantage of their Week 1 opponent not being familiar with them.

“It’s a hard thing because there isn’t a lot of tape,” Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said. “We just have to focus on our preparation. We’ve got to go back and look at previous games. Obviously, you can look at the preseason and that might give you a little indication.”

The look on receivers coach Ike Hilliard’s face gave an indication that Quinn isn’t the only person in the team’s receivers room feeling slighted. Hilliard has stressed a laserlike focus on details throughout training camp, both in film study and in practice, and the maturity of the young wideouts has helped with that.

Still, it’s a group that hasn’t proven itself, and Washington hasn’t had a receiving corps capable of truly threatening defenses since DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon were putting up big numbers.

“At the end of the day, they need to step up to the front of the class and it’s time to get their jobs done,” Hilliard said. “We have more than enough talent. … With what we have in that room, we’ll be effective and we expect them to play well.”

