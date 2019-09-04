

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is getting closer to playing this weekend as he recovers from a concussion suffered in the team's third preseason game. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed returned to practice on Wednesday, taking part in some workouts as he recovers from a concussion suffered in the third preseason game. Reed will have to pass concussion tests on Thursday before the team can possibly consider him for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

“Hopefully that was the first positive step,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said about Jordan’s appearing at Wednesday’s practice.

Reed, who had missed a week of practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit on his first catch of the preseason, has been in the locker room after practices this week and has been laughing and talking with teammates — something he wasn’t doing the week before.

[Landon Collins has always acted older than his age. At 25, he’s a leader for the Redskins.]

Quarterback Colt McCoy did not practice again on Wednesday, though Gruden continued to insist that McCoy is progressing after suffering a setback in recovering from three offseason leg surgeries.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau also missed practice with an ankle injury and seems unlikely to play on Sunday. Outside linebacker Cassanova McKinzy, who had a concussion in the final preseason game, was limited in Wednesday’s practice and is still in the concussion protocol like Reed. Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley also was limited on Wednesday as he deals with a foot injury that has slowed him at times in recent weeks.

Read more:

The Redskins are already getting big contributions out of their rookie class

NFL teams thought Donald Penn was retired. Now he’s preparing to start for the Redskins.

Montez Sweat has big-time talent. His Redskins teammates are teaching him the little things.