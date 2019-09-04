

Ezekiel Elliott is more likely an outlier among running backs than he is the start of a trend. (Roger Steinman, File)

In the spring of 2015, the Dallas Cowboys faced a big-dollar decision on a star running back. DeMarco Murray had led the NFL with more than 1,800 rushing yards the year before and then become a free agent. The Cowboys watched him sign with the Philadelphia Eagles for $42 million over five seasons, letting Murray walk at the apex of his career.

The Cowboys endured a 4-12 season, which gifted them the fourth overall pick they used to select running back Ezekiel Elliott. Those two decisions — letting Murray walk and then using a high pick on a running back one year later — were connected. The Cowboys rightfully believed running backs are their best when they are also their youngest — and therefore cheapest.

“One of our analytics guys said most backs, they deserve to get their money their first four years in the league, and then they trickle off,” Cowboys personnel czar Stephen Jones said back in 2016, during Elliott’s brilliant rookie season. “It certainly doesn’t hurt to be paying” Elliott on his rookie contract.

Read between the lines, and the Cowboys’ vision seemed to be treating Elliott the way they approached Murray: Wring out his best years out before his services become expensive, and then have the discipline to let a popular, star player sign elsewhere.

Along the way, though, Elliott became too valuable. In a league that devalues running backs, Elliott stands as an outlier, a game-changer at the center of everything his team does. He boosts the passing game with both his route-running and, when asked, his pass blocking. He helps Dallas’s defense by keeping the Cowboys on offense. He takes pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott. He transcends the modern template of what a running back means to a team.

His talent made the Cowboys and Owner Jerry Jones cave after his summerlong holdout. On Wednesday, Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension, with $50 million of it guaranteed. Contracts like that tend to reshape positional markets, but it would be unwise to assume Elliott is anything but an outlier off the field, too.

So, sorry, Melvin Gordon, but Elliott’s payday does not mean your jackpot is imminent. The Los Angeles Chargers have played hardball during Gordon’s holdout, and that will be a far more common tack for teams facing a holdout from a running back on a rookie deal, which is a phenomenon likely to repeat in the coming seasons.

Players like Alvin Kamara, Joe Mixon, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook may hope their teams submit to their demands and give them an extension in the same neighborhood of Elliott’s, or even one in the same county. But given how the NFL views running backs, those potential standoffs are more likely to end up like Gordon’s: with the team unwilling to budge, and with the player forced to either play out his contract or sit out on principle.

NFL teams view running backs as interchangeable and prone to early decline, and so they would rather use their salary cap on other parts of the roster.

Elliott, simply put, is unique. His talent is unique. His versatility is unique. His primacy to his team’s success is unique. His situation is unique: Elliott plays for an owner, Jerry Jones, who is 76 years old and desperate to win his first Super Bowl in 25 years.

Two of the closest comps to Elliott may be Kamara and McCaffrey, and both figure to create challenging contract conundrums for their teams with strong 2019 seasons. But neither the Saints nor the Panthers are quite as reliant on their running backs as the Cowboys are on Elliott.

If any running back could force his team to pay a monstrous extension in line with Elliott’s, it may be the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Aside from Elliott, no running back is as crucial to his team’s attack, and Barkley provides the best approximation of Elliott’s speed, power, elusiveness and pass-catching ability. The Giants made the rare move of using a top-five pick on Barkley, as the Cowboys did Elliott, and they will be breaking in a young quarterback as early as this season, having used the sixth overall pick in the draft on Daniel Jones.

Overall, though, the Cowboys did not just offer a pathway forward for teams seeking contractual harmony with a star running back. They needed Elliott in a way other teams, almost certainly, will not think they need their running back. The Cowboys, remember, drafted Elliott after showing the NFL how and when to move on from a running back. The Cowboys envisioned doing the same with Elliott, and those plans for how to handle Elliott’s contract negotiations says more about the state of the running back position than what actually happened.

