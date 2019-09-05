John Means of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after giving up a seventh-inning, two-run home run against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at Orioles Park. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Left-hander John Means has been terrific in each of his last three starts, but it only took one swing by Texas Rangers designated hitter Nick Solak to make him a loser on Thursday night.

Means gave up just one hit through six innings, but Solak’s two-run homer in the seventh carried the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Orioles before an announced crowd of 8,209 at Camden Yards.

The loss didn’t change the fact that Means has bounced back from a choppy string of performances in late July and early August during which he lost five of six decision.

He held the Tampa Bay Rays to just a run on five hits over seven innings in his previous start at Oriole Park and also allowed five hits over seven innings on Friday in Kansas City.

With his 6⅔ -inning, four-hit performance on Thursday, he has allowed just five earned runs over his last 20⅔ innings, but the loss dropped his record to 10-10.

It certainly could have ended differently if the Orioles hitters could have done just a few of the little things to squeeze some run production out of a string of opportunities. The Orioles outhit the Rangers, 10-5. They had runners on base in every inning but the third and had a runner in scoring position with no one out in five of those innings. But a couple of base running mistakes and the inability to move runners up limited them to just a sacrifice fly by Renato Nunez that gave Means a short-lived 1-0 lead in the sixth inning.

The Rangers would add an insurance run on an RBI single by Logan Forsythe in the ninth.