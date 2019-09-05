

Adam Eaton has been day-to-day with a knee injury since Aug. 28. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

ATLANTA — It’s been eight days since Adam Eaton was hit in the outside of the right knee with a 91 MPH fastball, and he is again out of the lineup Thursday night for the Washington Nationals’ series opener with the Atlanta Braves.

Eaton has two at-bats since that pitch off his knee. He started once, against the New York Mets this past Monday, but didn’t make it past the second inning before his knee tightened up. Manager Dave Martinez has classified it as a deep bruise. Eaton was good in spirits at SunTrust Park on Thursday, making small talk with reporters, but declined to discuss how he feels or when he could return to playing every day.

The Nationals have missed his bat at the top of their order. He was on an offensive tear and hit .329 with 12 extra-base hits, including five homers, in August. Victor Robles will bat second behind leadoff hitter Trea Turner against the Braves. The Nationals have also tried Asdrubal Cabrera and Gerardo Parra in that spot.

“He’s getting better, he’s still sore,” Martinez said of Eaton on Thursday. “It’s a brutal area to get hit, and it’s going to take some time. But he’s getting better.”

With rosters expanded for September and the Nationals carrying 34 players, they don’t need to worry about placing Eaton on the injured list. They have three bench outfielders in Parra, Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Stevenson, and even Wilmer Difo could help there in an emergency situation. But Eaton has been a key table setter during the Nationals surge up the standing, especially toward the end of summer.

Taylor is playing right field against the Braves and getting his first start since June 22. He spent most of the year with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators and only rejoined the Nationals this week. Martinez decided to put him in right, keeping Robles in center, because of how well Robles has developed in that position this season. Taylor has long been the best defensive outfielder in the organization, and that may still be the case. But this alignment lets Martinez keep Robles where he’s most comfortable, and use Taylor’s experience and versatility in a less familiar spot.

The 28-year-old Taylor will have to cede the right-center gap to Robles. He spent pregame taking grounders in right to get used to the SunTrust Park grass. He also has to be mindful of the top of the wall, which is covered in brick, so any hits of it don’t get past him and trickle back toward the infield. But Taylor is otherwise looking to take some recent offensive progress into a major league game. He had a big August with the Senators.

Now, with Eaton still getting back, he should get fairly regular opportunities against lefties like Braves starter Max Fried.

LINEUPS

Nationals (78-60)

Trea Turner SS

Victor Robles CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Howie Kendrick 1B

Kurt Suzuki C

Brian Dozier 2B

Michael A. Taylor RF

Stephen Strasburg P

Braves (86-54)

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Brian McCann C

Dansby Swanson SS

Matt Joyce RF

Rafael Ortega LF

Max Fried P

