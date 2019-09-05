

Tyler Williams, the second-leading scorer at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith last season, says Coach Jim Boone dismissed him because he disapproved of his policy of banning dreadlocks. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A former basketball player at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith says he was dismissed from the program because the team’s coach would not allow players to wear dreadlocks.

Tyler Williams, a former guard for the Lions who started all 29 games last season and was the team’s second-leading scorer, told The Oklahoman that during his first meeting with new head coach Jim Boone he was told he could not wear his dreadlocks if he wanted to be a part of the team.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley emailed a statement to UAFS students, faculty and staff regarding the incident and said the university is investigating the allegations. Rachel Putman, UAFS’s interim director of public information, told The Oklahoman she expects the investigation to be completed within a few days. Putman said Tuesday the investigation began when the school received the letter from the Williams family.

“The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will not tolerate racism or retaliation,” Riley said in the statement Tuesday morning. “We never want a student to leave the university feeling disrespected or devalued, and this situation serves as a powerful reminder that we must continually assess and work to create an inclusive environment that values all members of our community.”

Boone, now in his 34th season as a collegiate head coach, joined UAFS in April after seven seasons at Delta State University.

Williams says Boone eventually made an exception for him, saying he could keep his hair because he’s a senior but that he would not recruit players with hair similar to his.

Disturbed by what he had heard, Williams then discussed the meeting with his parents, Reginald and Tiffini. The three of them then met with Boone on Aug. 16.

In that meeting Boone dismissed Williams from the program.

The family sent a letter to the university dated Aug. 19 detailing the meeting, even including an audio recording taken by Tyler unbeknown to Boone. (In Arkansas, recording a conversation is legal if the person making the recording is a party to the conversation.)

According to a transcript of the recording published by The Oklahoman, Tyler pressed Boone on his comments from their first meeting, including his statement about not recruiting players with his hair style.

“It’s not that we don’t recruit them, but we make it very clear that once they get in here there’s not going to have their hair that way,” Boone says in the recording. “I told you though, because you were here before me, that I didn’t think it was fair for me to tell you you needed to cut your hair, that I was going to let you have it.”

“It’s not about race. It’s about hair,” Boone says later.

In the meeting, Tiffini Williams brings up a California law banning discrimination of a student or employee wearing their natural hair.

“I don’t have to live with that. I don’t live in California so I don’t have to deal with that,” Boone replies.

Toward the end of the conversation, Boone grants Tyler his release from the team.

“Listen, I’m not going to go through all of this. I’m not here for that. You need to go somewhere else,” Boone said.

Images of the letter sent to the university by the Williams family was tweeted by someone claiming to be a UAFS student on Sunday.

As a student of UAFS, I will not be attending any UAFS basketball games while coach Jim Boone still holds his position. If discrimination like this because of someone’s natural HAIRSTYLE doesn’t infuriate you, then there’s a problem. I encourage students from UAFS to speak up. pic.twitter.com/D2gpWJYRAz — Julia ♡ (@JxliaDxver) September 1, 2019

“Boone’s dismissal of Tyler from the program alludes to the understanding that UAFS does not allow players with dreadlocks to have the slightest opportunity to become a player on the UAFS Men’s Basketball team,” the letter says. “As Boone states, ‘we do not allow that hair in our program.’ That is an injustice to African American athletes and a major, disappointing stain that UAFS must carry as long as the Men’s Basketball team is under the coaching of Boone.”

“Styles such as dreadlocks, braids, cornrows and, of course, afros, can’t be disentangled from black culture,” the letter continues. “Boone’s action of policing black hair is a form of pervasive racism and bias.”

The Williams’s aren’t sure how the letter became public but they’re glad this situation is receiving attention.

“When we sent it, we sent it just to the school,” Reginald Williams said. “I started seeing screenshots. I couldn’t tell you how it got out there or who put it out there.”

“I didn’t know the letter had got out, but I’m glad it’s out and people are seeing my story,” Tyler Williams told The Oklahoman. “It shouldn’t be tolerated.”

“To kick someone off the team just because of their hair, that’s not right,” he said. “I just felt disrespected and devalued after he told me that.”

Williams’ parents told a Houston-based sports show they want Boone removed as coach at UAFS.

Boone’s attorney, Tom Mars, released a statement defending the coach’s actions.

“Coach Boone’s attitude about player’s hair styles is admittedly old-school, but it’s not discriminatory,” Mars said. “He’d feel the same way if a young Larry [Bird] was playing for UA-Fort Smith. That said, he’s going to make it abundantly clear to everyone concerned that he recruits players based on their talent and character. Coach Boone also wants to make clear that, despite what he thinks about personal grooming standards for student-athletes, he doesn’t believe (and never has) that a player’s hairstyle, tattoo sleeves, or body piercings are indicative of their character or their potential to become the next Larry [Bird] or LeBron James.”

The statement also accuses Williams of having an ulterior motive behind his accusations.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve seen similar accusations made against a head coach by a student-athlete whose real motive is to create grounds for a waiver from the NCAA.”

“Tyler wasn’t mistreated, and the issue about his hair had nothing to do with his decision to leave UA-Fort Smith. To the contrary, Tyler Williams transferred to a school in Oklahoma because Coach Boone had recruited some players who were more talented.”

Williams, an Oklahoma native, played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Allen Community College in Kansas before joining UAFS. Williams announced Aug. 25 that he transferred to Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla.

“I loved it there,” Williams said of UAFS. “That was my second home. Being told I couldn’t play because of my hair, that hurt.”

