

San Diego will be without the services of Melvin Gordon in the season opener. That means running back Austin Ekeler, above, will see the lion's share of touches out of the Chargers' backfield. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

It’s that one time of the year when everyone feels they have a shot to capture their fantasy football league championship. Fresh off their respective drafts, owners have that glass-is-half-full mentality.

So perhaps you are in no need of fantasy football advice in Week 1 of the NFL season. But next week, or the week after, you just might need a little feedback. And when you do, I’ll be here to provide some quick tips to assemble your fantasy lineup.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Sleepers

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers: Goodwin is an enigma. If there is one set of wide receivers who remain a mystery to fantasy pundits , myself included, it’s the receiving corps in San Francisco. When the 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the 2017 season, he put together a five-week stretch in which he passed for no fewer than 242 yards. Included in that small sample size was a three-week run in which he and Goodwin connected 24 times for 319 yards. Goodwin was targeted 33 times. That success fueled speculation that the 28-year-old wideout would continue to blossom . That didn’t happen. Garoppolo saw his 2018 season end after just three games and his connection with Goodwin during that time failed to cement the idea that the wideout could be fantasy relevant. Goodwin also battled injuries, and his inability to stay healthy while providing little production turned him into a fantasy afterthought.

But here we are entering Week 1 and both Goodwin and Garoppolo will be on the field for the 49ers. When training camp opened, Goodwin wasn’t even a sure bet to make the team. He remains available in 95 percent of ESPN leagues. That number seems a bit shocking to me. San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan has a lot of young receivers at his disposal, but Goodwin has been the most consistent in camp. For him to barely be on rosters given he’s in an offense that will have a high volume of passing seems perplexing.

Most owners probably do not need to take a flier on someone for Week 1, but for those daily fantasy football players, Goodwin provides a cheap receiving option with pretty good upside against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive unit that finished 26th against the pass in 2018 .

[Fantasy football start/sit Week 1]

Frank Gore, RB, Bills: Gore’s NFL career began the same year (2005) as YouTube so he’s not exactly a hot commodity. In fact, at 36, he may the oldest sleeper in the history of sleepers. But here’s what I do know about Gore: Each time you think he’s done, that’s he’s washed up ... he manages to show he’s still got something left in the tank. Now with LeSean McCoy jettisoned, Gore leads a trio of tailbacks in Buffalo. He’s owned in 17 percent of ESPN leagues. The Bills have a road game at the New York Jets in the season opener. The Jets were not very good defensively a year ago and gave up the seventh-most rushing yards in the league. New York should be better but I’m not anticipating a low-scoring affair. I think Gore can collect 60-70 yards from a scrimmage and maybe find the end zone.

Defenses: Two units I like in Week 1 (especially if you are streaming) are the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams saw a lot of turnover on their respective units during the offseason, but despite some anticipated drop-off, the season openers offer some appeal. The Ravens visit Miami, where the Dolphins’ offensive line is in tatters, and that was before they traded their best offensive lineman to the Houston Texans. I’m counting on a Baltimore defense, even with some new personnel, to deliver against an offensive unit that will be struggling from the get-go. As for the Seahawks, they are going to be a matchup-based play from week to week with a suspect secondary. For the home opener, however, Seattle’s defensive unit should be able to produce adequate results against a Cincinnati Bengals team that typically doesn’t travel well (2-6 on the road in 2018).

Fringe Starters

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: As someone who owns Melvin Gordon in one league, I opted to grab Ekeler slightly ahead of his average draft position of 84. While it was a tad early, I figured it helped lock up the Chargers situation while also potentially giving me two tailbacks if San Diego opted to trade Gordon. Ekeler has proven more than capable when given the opportunity. And so long as Gordon is out, Ekeler will get opportunities. A home game in Week 1 against the Colts is an appealing matchup and the versatile Ekeler should be started with confidence.

Derrius Guice, RB, Redskins: There’s no doubt that Guice has a lot of potential, but proceeding with caution might be best when it comes to Week 1. For one, we still don’t know how Washington is going to dole out touches to Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson. Thompson won’t carry the ball a lot, but he is a terrific receiver and will handle that role out of the Redskins’ backfield. So that leaves Guice and Peterson to handle the bulk of the rushing plays. Sunday’s game is against the Eagles, who ranked seventh-best against the ground game in 2018. The recommendation here is to keep Guice on the bench this weekend and see what unfolds.

[Week 1 fantasy football rankings]

Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers: Olsen is owned in nearly 70 percent of ESPN leagues, but very few owners seem to be starting him (about 20 percent). From 2013-16, Olsen had four consecutive campaigns with at least 73 receptions. He became Cam Newton’s go-to guy, and he delivered. Those days seem like a lifetime ago for the tight end who has played in just 16 games the past two years because of injuries. Come Sunday, however, the Panthers will reportedly have a healthy Olsen . There’s really no way to know if Olsen can return to being a productive player again, but Week 1 should provide some answers. Let’s face it, a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams probably means a lot of scoring. And if Carolina is going to match the Rams’ firepower, at least for one game, I think we might see the Olsen from yesteryear. It doesn’t hurt that the L.A. defense surrendered the 10th-most points to tight ends in 2018.

Injury Decisions

There’s not a whole lot to address in opening week, but you can expect that to change next week.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets: Anderson has been dealing with a calf injury but should play Week 1. He developed a rapport with Sam Darnold during the latter stages of the 2018 season, and certainly fantasy owners are hoping that bond continues this year. Week 1 is not an ideal matchup against a strong Buffalo defense. That said, the Bills aren’t impenetrable and Anderson only needs a couple of deep pass plays to make starting him worthwhile. It’s a tough call for owners. He may be slated to be someone’s No. 2 though he’s a No. 3 ideally. For others, he’s a potential flex play. It may be best to see how Week 1 goes without worrying about its impact.

This story will update Friday afternoon with additional information on injuries and other player-related news.

Read more:

The Steelers are less talented than a year ago. Their GM isn’t worried.

Best bets for NFL Week 1: Take the Chargers, Rams and 49ers

Don’t worry about drafting a fantasy football kicker. Use this strategy instead.

Five fantasy football players to upgrade based on the NFL preseason (and one to downgrade)

Sorry, Melvin Gordon, but Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is an outlier among running backs