

“I’m chilling,” Kyler Murray said this week ahead of his NFL debut. “Excited for Sunday, obviously, knowing it’s a big day for everybody.” (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Allen High School football community heard rumors about a quarterback. A sophomore a few towns over was thinking about moving. Apparently, his dad had quarterbacked at Texas A&M and now trained passers, including the kid, who had been diagnosing defenses and throwing routes since he was 8.

This sounded great to the folks in Allen. Their Eagles, one of the most prominent high school football teams in the country, were opening a palatial, $60 million stadium that fall, but they lacked a true signal-caller.

Then, during one workout that summer of 2012, Kyler Murray appeared.

“We were all anticipating him,” said Geno Pierce, a team parent. “He showed up, and he was a real little guy. We were all like, 'This is it?'”

No one, not even Kyler or his father, Kevin, could’ve known what the roughly 5-foot-5, 130-pound boy would become. Back then, the 14-year-old couldn’t overhead press a weighted barbell. He needed the younger kid’s training bar.

Seven summers later, now 22, 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds — still small by football’s standards — Murray stepped onto a practice field in Tempe, Az., with pressure mounting. He is one of the league’s most improbable quarterbacks ever, and perhaps the most anticipated player of the season, which kicks off this week. He also embodies an NFL experiment, testing two extremes: one physical and the other schematic.

He gave up millions of dollars in pro baseball money to be here. His team, the Arizona Cardinals, tore down the pillars of their organization — firing the coach, trading the quarterback — to embrace the offensive revolution sweeping the league. The Cardinals hired Coach Kliff Kingsbury, a 40-year-old offensive guru whose Air Raid scheme produced just a 35-40 record in six seasons at Texas Tech.

The NFL has long denigrated the Air Raid, a pass-heavy offense run almost exclusively out of the shotgun with four receivers and one running back. But the Cardinals believed it was feasible with the right quarterback. They had the No. 1 pick, and Murray felt like a fit, both because he ran the offense in college and because the NFL considered him risky, too. He was slight, outside the league’s Clydesdale ideal.

But if Murray is feeling the weight of these expectations, he isn’t showing it.

“I’m chilling,” Murray told reporters this week. “Excited for Sunday, obviously, knowing it’s a big day for everybody.”



Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy during his one season starting for Oklahoma. (Sue Ogrocki, File)

After Murray arrived at Allen, Coach Tom Westerberg worried he wouldn’t be ready because of his size and age. Murray’s August birthday meant he was always one of the youngest in his grade. But he displayed polished mechanics, smarts and leadership, and after five games, he became QB1.

Murray told his coaches he didn’t feel anxious, but during the first few plays of his first game, his body shook uncontrollably. He told reporters this week that it was the last time he felt nervous. It’s unclear how Murray processes pressure, but those closest to him have always marveled at his ability to seemingly isolate himself from what’s around him.

“He’s been who he is for a long time,” Westerberg said.

Once settled, Murray rocketed toward stardom. He became one of the most famous Texas high school football players ever: undefeated in 42 starts, three state championships at the highest classification, highlights watched nationwide.

Big college programs coveted Murray — including Clemson, Ohio State and Texas — but Murray signed with Texas A&M, his father’s alma mater. That fall, Murray couldn’t unseat the incumbent, sophomore Kyle Allen, and hit real adversity for the first time in his career. He struggled with the diminished role and the coaches’ confusing communication. Murray sat in his dorm room, miserable, calling his parents and loved ones.

His pro prospects at their bleakest, Murray announced his intent to transfer in December 2015. Oklahoma’s then-offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley quickly reached out. Riley had recruited Murray before, but he’d been hired by the Sooners too late to become a serious contender. Now, in the afterglow of Murray’s frustration with A&M, the quality Riley believes he and Murray share most — direct communication — worked in his favor. He explained his vision for Murray in a big-play offense and felt a connection.

“It was one of those deals where you felt like it wasn’t the first time you’d talked, even though it really was,” Riley said.

The revitalization of Murray’s football career didn’t go as planned. He sat out 2016, per transfer rules, then most of 2017 because the Big 12 conference granted the Sooners’ starter, Baker Mayfield, an unexpected extra year of eligibility. But in the meantime, Murray raked for Oklahoma baseball. In 51 games last spring, the center fielder hit .296 with 10 home runs, and later that summer the Oakland Athletics drafted him eighth overall. He signed with Oakland in June and agreed that, if he could quarterback that fall, he’d forgo his senior season for baseball.

“When he signed the deal with the A's, I know he was fully planning on and expecting to play baseball. That wasn't some insurance policy or some front,” Riley said. “Just anticipating that, 'I'm a 5-10 quarterback. I know I'm good enough, I think I can be good enough, but will somebody else believe that and take that big of a chance on me?' That was always kind of a question in his mind.”

Before the season, Riley thought his quarterback could lead Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff (he did). He thought Murray could win the Heisman Trophy (he did). And, despite the fact that Murray clearly had a bright baseball future, Riley had a feeling that Murray would one day play football in the pros. He said he always saw “a little different kind of love and passion for the game and the position” in Murray.

Still, Murray prepared to give up the sport. He told reporters after the Heisman ceremony: “As of right now, everybody knows I’m playing [baseball].”

Things changed within weeks. The season Murray had — 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards, 54 combined touchdowns — sowed a seed: He might be talented enough, and the league might be changing enough, for him to flourish in the pros.

In early February, Murray tweeted his decision. He’d never had trouble convincing himself or those around him that he could make it in football. Now, he needed to persuade the NFL itself.



Murray will start the Cardinals' season opener Sunday versus Detroit. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jim Zorn, the former NFL quarterback and coach, watched his student fill the whiteboard with Xs and Os. It was mid-February, days after the tweet, about two weeks before the NFL scouting combine — a critical pre-draft opportunity for Murray to convince NFL teams that a sub-6-foot quarterback was worth a first-round pick.

As part of his tutoring, Zorn quizzed Murray on all things defense, racing through familiar fronts and coverages and slowing to fill in the gaps. He pushed Murray to analyze deeper, stressing how much teams value combine interviews to form their opinions of quarterbacks. “You’re always being evaluated,” Zorn says he told Murray.

The more they spoke, the better Zorn understood what others have learned about Murray over the years: He’s quiet. College recruiters and high school rivals found him difficult to read. One reporter in Oklahoma compared him to Russell Westbrook, the state’s ornery basketball star. This week, Kingsbury said it has been “like pulling teeth” getting Murray to tell him which plays he does or doesn’t like.

Zorn was used to chatty quarterbacks peppering him with questions and clarifications. Murray was different, wrestling with the concepts in his head.

“He may be on the same page as you, but you may not know it, because he’s not saying a bunch of comeback words,” Zorn said. “He just thinks.”

While a new face schooled Murray’s mind, an old one trained his body.

Stephen Baca met Murray seven years earlier, when the trainer visited Allen with Performance Course, a private strength-and-conditioning program popular with Texas high schools. Baca said Murray “barely spoke” at first, but in time, they began talking every game day. Later, in the first few weeks of his freshman season at A&M, Murray called Baca, which was unusual.

Murray vented, and Baca listened. They talked more and bonded over their shared love of movies. Now, they train together every summer, consider each other brothers, and FaceTime regularly, sometimes without anything to say.

In the NFL, Baca understood Murray would face herculean defenders and questions about durability. He wanted to “bulletproof” the quarterback from injury, starting with a warm-up that puts extreme rotations on Murray’s joints, from his ankles to his shoulders. The stretches simulate a defender’s crunching hit in hopes that, if his ankle or knee grows more accustomed to the twist, the body will tell the brain this range of motion is okay and not “bad, bad, bad,” Baca said, which increases the likelihood of a tear.

Baca focused on “unilateral” workouts, with one leg or arm, because he believes it better represents game situations. A player’s feet or arms are rarely, if ever, even. Greater time under tension strengthens muscle fiber, so Baca told Murray to worry less about the force he can create and more about what he could absorb.

“Everything we do is for one goal,” Baca said, “which is keeping him on the field.”



Murray walks the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL draft in April. (Steve Helber)

For all the work Murray invested to become an NFL quarterback, the final step included a stroke of good timing. The Cardinals owned the league’s worst record and its top draft choice, and had just hired Kingsbury as its head coach. Years earlier, Kingsbury had scouted Allen and watched, amazed, as the skinny sophomore quarterback dominated. He offered a scholarship thinking that, one day, the kid could lead his offense.

While Murray was winning a Heisman at Oklahoma, his predecessor, Mayfield, helped transform the Cleveland Browns as their No. 1 overall pick. Patrick Mahomes, a former quarterback of Kingsbury’s at Texas Tech, lit up the league with the Kansas City Chiefs and won MVP. The NFL seemed ready to take a chance on a gifted but undersized quarterback with a background in the Air Raid.

After all, Murray wasn’t that much smaller than Mayfield or 5-foot-11 Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson. In Murray, said ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Arizona saw a chance to get a playmaker like Wilson.

“Not only is [Murray] incredibly marketable and a great leader, he’s also in some ways, even when you call the perfect defense, undefendable,” Hasselbeck said.

In late April, Murray strode under bright lights in Nashville as the No. 1 pick, in a pink pinstripe suit inspired by his favorite movie, The Great Gatsby. He had devoted his life to pursuing athletic greatness and yet, until months earlier, this version of it seemed impossible.

In the months since, skeptics still found fodder. After he finished just 3-for-8 passing for 12 yards in a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, safety Lamarcus Joyner called the Cardinals offense “pretty boy football.” ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan predicted the Cardinals were “going to get whipped Week 1.” None of this fazed Kingsbury or Murray, who will have their first opportunity to stifle doubters Sunday at home versus the Detroit Lions.

“Nobody knows what we’re going to do, or what it’s going to look like,” Kingsbury told reporters this week, adding: “There’s only one way to find out.”

A few weeks after the draft, Pierce, the former Allen team parent, walked into one of Murray’s summer workouts with Baca. Pierce had been in Allen that day seven years ago when Murray couldn’t lift the barbell. He looked at the man who’d taken the boy’s place. He asked if Murray remembered that day, too.

Murray grinned. He remembered. Pierce watched as Murray got back to work and, while it wasn’t clear if the quarterback realized it, he was now preparing to absorb a weight heavier than any barbell could hold.

