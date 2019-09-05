

Jordan Reed suffered a concussion during the team's preseason game versus the Falcons. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed went through a second consecutive practice on Thursday, but remains in the concussion protocol.

Things seem to be trending in the right direction for his return, and the team hopes to have him available for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“He’s been taking tests,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “Now it’s just a matter of how he does on those tests and how he feels at night sleeping, in the morning when he wakes up and when he goes through the drills. [If] he continues to pass the tests and continues to progress, then they’ll allow him back on the field.”

Reed missed a week of practice after being on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third preseason game. He has been around the team and socializing in the locker room the last two days.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (ankle) continued to miss practice but was on an adjacent field working with a trainer in the rehab area. Gruden said Friday will be a big day in determining whether Moreau can play against the Eagles. The coach wants to see his top slot corner go through team drills and monitor how he responds.

“That’ll probably be a telling tale,” Gruden said. “If he’s out running around and taking some team drills, there’s a possibility. If he doesn’t take any team drills tomorrow, then probably doubtful that he goes. We’re semi-encouraged with the way he’s improving.”

