It’s Week 1 of the NFL season, and we will yet again be highlighting weekly matchups in which the implied odds of winning are significantly higher than the actual odds. Our league-projection formula helps determine how often one team should beat another based on actual and projected win rates. That gives us win probabilities for every game, as well as an implied margin of victory — helpful for picking games against the spread.

In light of last year’s underwhelming performance (a 16-21-1 record in best bets), we made some tweaks to this year’s model, including less reliance on a team’s actual win-loss record and more weight to how teams are expected to perform in the future. There will also be more flexibility in adjusting for injuries, especially at quarterback.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads from multiple sports books in Vegas.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -6.5

The Colts will be without four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck (retired) and will instead rely on backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The change under center is massive. Luck was the fifth most valuable quarterback of 2018, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback rating, while Brissett was the 27th most valuable passer out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in 2017, the only year he started more than two games.

The Chargers, meanwhile, boast the fourth-best pass-rushing unit of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, which seems likely to keep Brissett uncomfortable in the pocket. During Brissett’s 2017 campaign, his passer rating dropped from 91.5 in a clean pocket to 61.1 when faced with a pass rush. His completion rate dropped from 65 to 45 percent when under pressure, as well.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3

The Rams have everything they need to be successful in 2019. Coach Sean McVay has given quarterback Jared Goff plenty of offensive tools, including running back Todd Gurley and wideouts Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Pro Football Focus gives Los Angeles high marks for both its offensive and defensive lines, too, with the key matchup of this Week 1 game involving Aaron Donald vs. Carolina’s offensive line, projected to be the 18th best in the league in 2019.

Donald led the league in sacks (20½) and was PFF’s highest rated interior lineman last year, with 20 hits and 65 hurries over 913 pass-rush snaps. If he can make life uncomfortable for Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who injured his foot during the preseason, the defending NFC champions should get off to a fine start.

Highest pressure percentage, interior D-Linemen (2015-18):



1. Aaron Donald 17.8%

2. Geno Atkins 14.8

3. Fletcher Cox 14.2

4. Chris Jones 13.3

5. Sheldon Richardson 12.6

6. Malik Jackson 12.3

7. Mike Daniels 12.1

8. Kawann Short 11.4

9. Jurrell Casey 11.0

10. Cameron Heyward 10.9 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 24, 2019

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Pick 'em)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers welcome back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as their offensive leader after he suffered an ACL tear last September. The 27-year-old passer competed 65 percent of his passes in a San Francisco uniform for 2,278 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions over two brief seasons, and is by all accounts ready to lead the 49ers back into playoff contention.

In 2017 and 2018, Garoppolo produced a 94.1 passer rating for the team while the rest of San Francisco’s quarterbacks produced a 77.1 passer rating.

***

The three games above represent my best plays of the week because my analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what I expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you’ll find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 1 slate.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3)

Pick: Green Bay Packers +3

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5½)

Pick: Cleveland Browns -5½

Kansas City Chiefs (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -4

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Miami Dolphins

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3)

Pick: New York Jets -3

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-9½)

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -9½

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9½)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -9½

Detroit Lions (-2½) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Detroit Lions -2½

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -7

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6)

Pick: New England Patriots -6

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7)

Pick: New Orleans Saints -7

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (Pick 'em)

Pick: Denver Broncos

