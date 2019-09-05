

The NHL has agreed to a multiyear deal with Yandex, the leading Internet search provider in Russia, to broadcast all NHL games through its streaming service starting this season. Yandex will announce the partnership at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Yandex, considered the Russian equivalent to Google, will offer regular season and playoff game broadcasts for free, building off the NHL’s previous distribution deal with Eurosport, which broadcast 15 games a week as part of a paid package. With those rights up this summer, NHL Executive Vice President of International and Media Strategy David Proper said Yandex was the most attractive option because “they were willing to work with us in the way that we wanted to promote the NHL and the game of hockey itself in Russia,” including with original content about Russian NHL stars. Viewers will also be also to watch the games with Russian commentary.

“We want to show the other side of the Russian players to the Russian fan base,” Proper said. “I think that’s always been something that’s been difficult for us to convey because it’s usually just the games that are being distributed. Yandex has certainly expressed a commitment to kind of, for lack of a better way to put it, take the helmets off and let people get to really know [Washington captain Alex] Ovechkin or [Tampa Bay forward Nikita] Kucherov or [Lightning goaltender Andrei] Vasilevskiy or somebody like that.”

The deal continues the league’s push to make NHL games more accessible abroad. The league had a designated European Game of the Week for the first time last season, with an earlier North American puck drop to enable those games to be broadcast in prime time across Europe. The NHL also stages Global Series games, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers playing their season-opener in Prague after completing their training camps in Switzerland and Germany, respectively. The Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are also set to play a pair of regular-season games in Stockholm in November.

[DAZN’s next attempt at buzz: A boxing match between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI]

It’s the third straight season that the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe. Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals in May, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while the league won’t be bringing any games to China this year, “we’re going to really ramp up our presence there. … We’re going to continue to invest in grass roots, in school programs … [to] continue to fuel the growth of youth hockey in China.” Ovechkin visited there as an NHL player ambassador in early August.

Proper said Russia has consistently rated as the NHL’s top market for European viewership, and Russian NHL players rank among the most-searched athletes on Yandex.

“They’re certainly one of the most well-known digital brands in Russia, if not the world, so so we were pretty flattered when they were interested in the first place,” Proper said. “Their reach and the scope of use by the Russian fan base and Russian Community and their commitment to our game will have exponential effects on the ability to for us to grow our brand.”

